The Dacia Spring proves that small, cheap EVs can be hilarious fun

You hear a lot of fretting about what electric cars mean for the future of driving as a pleasure rather than simply a way to get from here to there, then back to here because you left your phone behind. Where’s the fun, say EV critics, if you’re denied the thrum and thunder that only comes from small explosions happening ahead of your toes or behind your back? I understand these concerns, and to the people raising them I want to ask, have you driven the Dacia Spring?

You might have seen the Spring. Aside from the idiotic Citroën Ami quadricycle, it’s currently Britain’s cheapest electric car, kicking off at £14,995 for the model with the small battery and a spec best described as Amish. A bigger battery and the swishier trim level will run you 17 grand. Either way, you get a tiny, tinny hatchback built in China by Renault’s Romanian budget label and you’d never mistake it for pretty, what with its knock-kneed stance and awkwardly weedy body. If I had to sum up the looks of the Spring in one word, that word would be ‘dorky’.

As befits a car built down to a price, the Spring’s doors shut with a clang like someone kicking an apple at an industrial bin, but once you’re inside it isn’t horrible, even if the general standard of materials doesn’t suggest a dawn raid on Audi’s plastics factory. Dacia gives you all the modern features you need, such as seats and windows, plus real controls for important things like the heater and the shortcut that disables the ham-fisted lane-keeping assistance and ill-informed speed limit bonger. I wouldn’t call the Spring luxurious but it has a certain simple and appealing functionality, like a gas hob or a cash machine.