The new Dodge Charger is finally coming to Europe to rival the BMW M3

The Charger is also available with petrol power, but there's no V8 here. Instead, what Dodge is calling the 'SIXPACK' model utilises a 3-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six, sending 542bhp to all four wheels in Scat Pack-form – as in models like the G80 BMW M3, drive to the rear only is available on demand. The result is a 3.9sec 0-60mph time, almost half a second slower than the G80 M3. The ordinary R/T SIXPACK straight-six Charger makes do with 414bhp for a 4.6sec 0-60mph time.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unlike its powertrains, the new Charger’s design is familiar. Taking inspiration from the 1968 Charger and bearing a strong resemblance to Dodge’s Daytona SRT concept, stout haunches and a square stance make its performance credentials clear. Compare it side-by-side with the show car and there are some subtle changes to proportions, likely a result of the restrictions of its STLA Large underpinnings. Regardless, both two- and four-door variants have distinctive designs, with the front LED light bar and ‘ring of fire’ tail lights evoking classic Dodge styling cues.

Inside, the instrument panel takes inspiration from the 1968 classic, with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, 64-colour ambient lighting, a track telemetry recording function and unique pistol-grip shifter making an appearance. A free-standing 10.25-inch or optional 16-inch display sits alongside the layered instrument panel, with a 12.3-inch central screen standard across the range.

The new Charger comes with plenty of nifty features including a front aero passthrough for added downforce, dual valve adaptive suspension (on the Scat Pack) and on the EVs, even a 126 decibel ‘Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust’ to create a sound to match that of the V8-powered Hellcat. Brakes are huge 406mm items with six-piston calipers (front), with 305-section rear tyres wrapped around 20-inch wheels on the range-topper.

The electric and six-cylinder Chargers are available to order in Europe now, in both two, four door and R/T and Scat Pack forms. Final UK pricing is still undisclosed, but expect to pay around £60,000 for the entry-level car.