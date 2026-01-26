Donkervoort P24 RS swaps iconic Audi engine for Ford power

That Dutch proprietor of wild left-field pseudo supercars, Donkervoort, has revealed its latest model. Called the P24 RS, it represents a new era for the company, as it moves away from use of the Audi RS3's 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbocharged engine and adopts a version of Ford's 3.5-litre ecoboost V6.

The P24 has undergone some general design changes compared to the F22 with the incorporation of that V6, including side-exit exhausts that sprout from behind the front wheels, rather than closer to the rear wheels. Otherwise, visually, it’s Donkervoort madness as usual, with optional extra downforce that we’ll get to in a moment.

First, the engine and performance. The P24 features switchable power outputs, with either 400, 500 or 600bhp available, while torque output is 590lb ft. That’s 100bhp up on the Audi-powered F22. Curiously, Donkervoort has skipped the 0-62mph convention and jumped straight to quoting a 0-124mph figure, of 7.4sec – the time it takes some hot hatches to hit 62mph. Top speed is said to be over 186mph.

While the core is Ford-based, Donkervoort has modified the engine with billet ball-bearing turbochargers from fellow Dutch firm and F1 supplier Van der Lee. Even at full tilt, the P24 is running less boost than the less potent Audi engine - 1.2 bar as opposed to 1.5 - though there are of course now two turbochargers. The engine breathes in via a new carbonfibre inlet and out via 3D-printed exhaust manifolds. The water-to-air intercoolers are also 3D-printed.

Even the lowest 400bhp figure will make the P24 feel brisk, given it weighs a claimed 780kg – not much more than the battery of a Taycan. That’s thanks to a tubular alloy and ‘Ex-Core’ carbonfibre construction. The patented system presses carbonfibre sheets against moulds from the inside with expanding foam. It’s a faster, cheaper and more flexible carbonfibre component manufacturing process.