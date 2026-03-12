Retaining the same on-paper performance as the coupe is great, but whether or not dynamics have taken a hit is something we’ll have to determine with a drive. As you’d expect though, measures have been taken to strengthen the Spider’s chassis and limit rigidity losses compared to the coupe, with a bolstered windscreen surround one of many upgrades. Extra weight is of course the drawback though, with these measures and the folding soft top roof adding 86kg to its dry weight, bringing the total to 1556kg – the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster gained less than 60kg compared to the coupe.

That roof mechanism is a familiar one, as the hardware is borrowed from the Roma Spider we know. It’s a clever ‘Z-fold’ system that condenses the roof into a neat package just 220mm thick when retracted, key to maintaining a very useable boot capacity. There’s 255 litres of storage capacity with the roof up, only 18 litres less than the coupe, with this dropping to 172 litres with it down.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Like the Roma Spider, it takes precisely 13.5 seconds for the roof mechanism to unfurl, and while this isn’t slow, it does take more than twice as long as the class-leading Vantage Roadster to do the same. You can travel faster in the Ferrari wile dropping the top though, at up to 37mph – 6mph quicker than the Aston, if that matters to you.

The 631bhp @Ferrari Amalfi might have lost its roof with the new Spider variant, but it hasn't lost any of its performance on paper. @evosamj has been to Italy for a first look. #Ferrari #Amalfi pic.twitter.com/gIHZixWUq2 — evo magazine (@evomagazine) March 12, 2026

Ferrari says the five-layer fabric soft-top used in the Amalfi Spider provides acoustic and thermal insulation ‘comparable’ to that of a hardtop equivalent, and it also opens new doors for customisation. Buyers can choose from six roof colours: four in what Ferrari calls ‘tailor made’ fabric and two of the ‘technical’ kind which incorporate contrasting threads to create a captivating sheen. Contrast stitching is also an option should you want it, and this same roof material can even be applied to the seat backs, door cards and centre console.

Look closely and you’ll see that the fabric extends further back onto the rear deck than before, applying fabric to a trim element that came in gloss black on the Roma – when the roof is up, it’s designed to retain the coupe’s silhouette. From my time with the car, I can confirm that Manzoni and his team have done well in this regard. The Amalfi Spider has a more aggressive, muscular stance than its predecessor, with its minimalist lighting units only contributing to this.