Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Can these upgrades make the Ferrari F40 harder to crash?

Amid the recent uproar around the F40, a Swiss firm has come up with a set of updates for Enzo’s final Ferrari

by: Bob Harper
28 Jan 2025
Ferrari F40 front5

We’ve all done it – an injudicious prod of the accelerator that spikes your heart rate and necessitates new undercrackers. If you’re lucky, only ego and pride are damaged, as a myriad of excuses spill forth – diesel on the road, black ice, worn tyres and so on. It’s always generally a simple case of driver error. Hopefully, we learn from these heart-in-mouth moments, making  us better drivers in the future. Some cars, though, gain a reputation for not being so forgiving. More often than not, they’re cars that also attract attention and as you’ve no doubt read, the Ferrari F40 is the latest on trial.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Back in the olden days before phones had cameras and the internet was in its infancy, you’d be very unfortunate if one of those moments was recorded for posterity and plastered over social media, but it’s 2025 and the whole world is watching. And when someone hits the throttle in a Ferrari F40 with a little bit too much enthusiasm, the whole world certainly is. We’ve all seen the unfortunate consequences – no traction control and a slug of delayed boost for which the driver is unprepared, resulting in an almighty tankslapper and an unfortunate coming together with the scenery.

Ferrari F40 suspension and brakes5

The internet is rife with conjecture as to what happened in these incidents – some recent, some dug up from longer ago in the ensuing furore – such as whether the drivers lacked the skill or experience to be trying full throttle or whether the tyres were old/worn/bald? We’re unlikely to know the full story but one company, Officine Fioravanti, has seen an opportunity here and has launched a range of products dubbed F40 Alte Prestazioni (high performance). These have been ‘designed to make one of the most iconic supercars in history safer, more accessible, and, when necessary, even more high performing’.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

First up are changes to the F40’s suspension with an Öhlins TTX 36 four-way adjustable setup and new arms, hubs, and bearings from Officine Fioravanti which are said to have revised geometries for greater robustness and durability. A new braking system is being offered too, with Officine Fioravanti carbon ceramic discs with Brembo calipers – six-piston at the front and four-pot at the rear. Paired with this brake set-up is a new ABS system for the F40 – something that was missing from the original. 

Other departures from the original spec include a close ratio steering rack with hydraulic power assistance and a front lifter system for tackling ramps on other obstacles that might interfere with the F40’s chiselled front spoiler. Completing the package are a set of Officine Fioravanti lightweight alloy wheels in 18- and 19-inch diameters (rather than the original’s 17-inch items) which the company says will allow for the fitment of Michelin Cup 2 or Pirelli Trofeo R tyres. And if you haven’t spent enough already there’s a new centre wheel-locking system that’s said to offer ‘significant safety improvements.’

But is the Ferrari F40 really such an untameable beast that all these changes are necessary? evo editor-at-large John Barker didn’t think so; ‘It all goes nuts behind, the hammery engine note almost consumed by the whoosh and hiss of the blowers. And the chassis twitches and then the rear tyres are unstuck and – this is the magic bit – it feels comfortable with it, and so do you. You don’t back out, you steady your right foot, steady the boost, and the rear wheels paint lines as they scrabble on a smidge of opposite lock this way, a smidge that.’ 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

​Best supercars 2025 – our favourite show-stopping driving machines
Best supercars 2025
Best cars

​Best supercars 2025 – our favourite show-stopping driving machines

Want to go fast and make a statement whilst doing so? These are the best supercars of 2025
24 Jan 2025
Aston Martin Vantage 2025 review – a genuine McLaren Artura rival?
2025 Aston Martin Vantage front
Reviews

Aston Martin Vantage 2025 review – a genuine McLaren Artura rival?

Aston Martin’s new Vantage has been beefed up to take on supercars as well as sports cars. Can it take the fight to McLaren and Porsche?
22 Jan 2025
Audi R8 V10 RWD and R8 RWD Performance (2020 - 2024) review – Audi's 911 GT3 fighters
Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD – front tracking
Reviews

Audi R8 V10 RWD and R8 RWD Performance (2020 - 2024) review – Audi's 911 GT3 fighters

The versatility of Audi’s R8 expanded further with the 911 and McLaren-fighting R8 RWD and RWD Performance
21 Jan 2025
McLaren Artura Spider 2025 review – Britain's Ferrari 296 rival just got a whole lot better
McLaren Artura Spider
Reviews

McLaren Artura Spider 2025 review – Britain's Ferrari 296 rival just got a whole lot better

More power, comprehensive chassis updates and a new Spider model makes McLaren’s Artura impossible to ignore for those in the junior supercar market
21 Jan 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

‘There are still a few used car bargains. I almost dare not speak their names’
Audi R8
Opinion

‘There are still a few used car bargains. I almost dare not speak their names’

Jethro confesses an addiction, but one that you almost certainly share
24 Jan 2025
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid 2025 review – the best 992 Carrera yet
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid – front
Reviews

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid 2025 review – the best 992 Carrera yet

A new hybrid engine and chassis upgrades have injected personality and huge capability into the 992 – it’s our favourite 911 this side of a GT3
24 Jan 2025
Porsche 989 – dead on arrival
Porsche 989
Features

Porsche 989 – dead on arrival

Porsche’s first saloon might have predated the Panamera by a decade and a half, had the sums added up
22 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content