Can these upgrades make the Ferrari F40 harder to crash?

We’ve all done it – an injudicious prod of the accelerator that spikes your heart rate and necessitates new undercrackers. If you’re lucky, only ego and pride are damaged, as a myriad of excuses spill forth – diesel on the road, black ice, worn tyres and so on. It’s always generally a simple case of driver error. Hopefully, we learn from these heart-in-mouth moments, making us better drivers in the future. Some cars, though, gain a reputation for not being so forgiving. More often than not, they’re cars that also attract attention and as you’ve no doubt read, the Ferrari F40 is the latest on trial.

Back in the olden days before phones had cameras and the internet was in its infancy, you’d be very unfortunate if one of those moments was recorded for posterity and plastered over social media, but it’s 2025 and the whole world is watching. And when someone hits the throttle in a Ferrari F40 with a little bit too much enthusiasm, the whole world certainly is. We’ve all seen the unfortunate consequences – no traction control and a slug of delayed boost for which the driver is unprepared, resulting in an almighty tankslapper and an unfortunate coming together with the scenery.

The internet is rife with conjecture as to what happened in these incidents – some recent, some dug up from longer ago in the ensuing furore – such as whether the drivers lacked the skill or experience to be trying full throttle or whether the tyres were old/worn/bald? We’re unlikely to know the full story but one company, Officine Fioravanti, has seen an opportunity here and has launched a range of products dubbed F40 Alte Prestazioni (high performance). These have been ‘designed to make one of the most iconic supercars in history safer, more accessible, and, when necessary, even more high performing’.