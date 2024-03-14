New Lancia Ypsilon HF: iconic badge returns for electric hot hatch

Lancia is transitioning towards an all-electric future, but it's bringing a piece of its past with it. The firm has announced that the iconic HF badge will make a return in 2025 with a new electric hot hatch based on the Ypsilon.

The HF (short for High-Fidelity) moniker first appeared on 60s models such as the Flavia and Fulvia coupe, and was later applied to Lancia's most revered performance cars – including the Stratos and Delta Integrate. Next year’s Ypsilon HF will mark the return of hot Lancias, followed by a range of other new performance models.

The standard Ypsilon was unveiled earlier this year, and the HF will see its CMP underpinnings – shared with the Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric – upgraded for more power. Lancia has confirmed that the new model will offer 237bhp (presumably from a single front-mounted electric motor), good for a 0-62mph time of 5.8sec – about the same as a Delta Integrale 16v…

Advertisement - Article continues below

The hot hatch will also gain a HF-specific suspension setup with a lowered ride height and wider tracks, the latter of which may require Integrale-style flared arches.

The standard Ypsilon achieves up to 250 miles of range from its 51kWh battery, but expect that figure to shrink if the more powerful HF uses the same pack. Topping up the Ypsilon’s battery from 20 to 80 per cent takes 24 minutes.

The Ypsilon will get a visual makeover in the transition to HF spec, potentially with new bumpers, wheels and HF badging. If you were wondering, the ‘galloping elephant’ logo is a symbol of victory and good luck in Eastern mythology, and is said to represent the unstoppable nature of Lancia in motorsport.

Speaking of which, the revival of the HF badge could see Lancia competing once again after retiring from the WRC in 1991. ‘Will we return to rallying? We are working on it,’ said Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano.