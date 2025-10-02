Lotus Esprit restomod revealed – meet the £500k carbonfibre Encor S1

Think restomod and inevitably a Singer springs to mind, their Porsche 911s having cemented themselves at the top of the resto-tree. There are others, of course, from Kimera’s rather lovely 037 tribute and anything Alfaholics produces. Yet despite many a UK company involved in these and many other restomod projects, only now has someone applied the restomod treatment to a British motoring icon and the result is the Encor S1 Lotus Esprit restomod.

This lithe, light - under 1200kg is the target weight - homage to the original S1 Lotus Esprit has been designed and manufactured by Encor, a UK start-up. Their first car is based on a Esprit V8 with a claimed power-to-weight ratio of 333bhp/ton. It’ll cost £430,000 plus a donor Esprit (anything from £30-60,000) and taxes. Don’t expect change from at least £500,000.

What you get for that not insubstantial sum is a thoroughly overhauled Esprit chassis with Eibach springs and Bilstein dampers set to Sport 350 specification and AP Racing sourced ABS brakes with six-piston front callipers. The wheels - 17-inch at the front, 18-inch at the rear and fitted with 245/40 and 285/35 Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres - are billet machined aluminium.

Being based on a later V8 Esprit the front and rear tracks are wider than the S1, hence the slightly wider stance. Parked alongside the original the Esprit’s DNA is abundantly clear to see, the proportions within millimetres of Lotus’s original.

It’s a bit of a squeeze to fold yourself in and some might find the windscreen header rail a little close for comfort but it’s beautiful inside, the interior’s design a modern homage to the original. The original’s instrument binnacle was an imposing injection moulded wraparound structure and dominated the driver’s view. Here it’s a single, slight and technical piece of machined billet aluminium with an LCD display showing elegant and simple dials for road speed, engine revs, fuel and water temps. And the fly-off handbrake has been ditched, replaced by an electric one.