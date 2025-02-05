Mazda CX-80 2025 review – Japan’s six-cylinder SUV eyes BMW X5

Mazda knows how to create a great driver’s car. The MX-5 is one of the finest on sale today, and while it doesn’t have the same driver’s appeal, the Mazda 3 hatchback gets a lot right too. Increase the seat count, though, and the appeal takes a hit, with the recent CX-60 failing to stand up to its more established rivals from Europe. Now in 2025, we find out if the latest and largest model in the marque’s lineup, the CX-80, can change that.

At a glance, it appears to be an extended wheelbase CX-60, and that’s not far from the reality. Its seven-seat layout and 4995mm length put it squarely in-line with the likes of the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, but its design language, trim levels and interior layout are near-identical to its smaller relative.

The CX-80’s visual mass, unusual proportions and slab-sided design won’t be for some, but the powertrain options just might be. While most manufacturers are straying away from diesel, one of its two powertrain options is a black pump straight-six, with a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder option the more modern alternative. As appealing as this sounds on the surface, we find out how it translates on the road.

Engine, gearbox and 0-62 time

While most of its rivals are available with a bewildering number of powertrain options, the CX-80 makes do with just two. Though this makes understanding the range much easier, it does mean that the two options on the table need to be strong.