Mazda 3 2025 review – a refreshing take on the hatchback formula

There’s only so much appeal an everyday family hatchback can possibly have, but the Mazda 3 is actually quite interesting. This is not because of innovative new powertrain tech or lack of forced induction, but because the Mazda 3 has achieved something no mainstream front-wheel-drive hatchback has any right to. It’s desirable.

The distinctive styling is an obvious source of this, and although some people are less than complimentary about it, in the flesh the 3 is distinctive, with plenty of well-thought-out details. In the current market of crowded fascias, fake vents and the notion of ‘sporty’ trim levels, the Mazda’s design is a refreshing one, with a near-perfectly formed aesthetic. Even all these years since its 2019 launch, it looks sharp and modern on the road.

It’s by no means perfect – there might be one or two key flaws that keep this car from receiving true widespread acclaim, but as a modern, affordable, desirable family car, in the presence of misguided SUVs and mass platform sharing, the Mazda 3 might just be the type of car we really need.

Engine, performance and 0-62mph time

The Mazda 3 is available with just two engine choices, both now petrol and with the option of a manual or automatic depending on which trim level you choose – a 2.2-litre diesel model was available at its launch, but this has since been pulled from sale in the UK. Opt for the basic Prime-line trim and the 138bhp four-cylinder petrol is all you have to choose from, equipped with a manual transmission. Centre-line trim and above brings a more potent 183bhp variant to the table, with the Homura trim offering the same two engines, only with the choice of either a manual or automatic – the latter comes at a c£1500 premium.