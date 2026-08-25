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The 2-litre Mazda MX-5 is dead, but its replacement gets an upgrade

As emissions regulations close in, Mazda has announced the discontinuation of one of our favourite current sports cars on sale: the 2-litre MX-5. Thankfully though, it's not all bad news

by: Sam Jenkins
26 Aug 2026
2027 Mazda MX-5 1.55

The Mazda MX-5 came tantalisingly close to winning our evo Car of the Year test overall in 2024, coming joint second with the £200k McLaren Artura Spider despite its modest c£30k price tag. It’s one of the best sports cars on sale today, and its 2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder is an important part of the package. Not for much longer, though, as Mazda has officially announced it has axed the engine as part of a lineup overhaul.

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A Mazda spokesperson revealed that while the firm had been able to extend the sales period of the 2-litre engine beyond the original 2024 end date, the time has come for it to be pulled from the UK market for good. If you’re quick enough you might be lucky enough to find one in existing stock, as Mazda has ‘sufficient stock of 2.0-litre models to meet anticipated customer demand until around January 2027’, but new cars from the factory are no longer available.

> Mazda MX-5 review – the last surviving affordable sports car

That leaves the c130bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder as the sole engine option for UK buyers, a significant downgrade on output over the 181bhp of the 2-litre. It’s not all bad news though, as the 1.5-litre car is actually 22kg lighter overall, and far from a bad engine objectively. Our time with the two engines proves that while the 2-litre indeed offers more performance, the 1.5-litre revs more cleanly and comes with a more enjoyable soundtrack too. 

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Mazda said: ‘The 1.5-litre engine remains at the heart of the MX-5. The current-generation MX-5 was originally developed around this engine, with its lightweight, responsive and accessible performance perfectly reflecting Jinba Ittai. The continuation of the 1.5-litre ensures customers can continue to enjoy the lightweight, engaging and fun to drive experience that has defined the Mazda MX-5 for more than 35 years and continues to win awards as one of the best driving cars on the road today.’

2027 Mazda MX-5 1.55

Better still, the 1.5-litre car is getting some upgrades once the 2027 model enters the market in January 2027. Power will rise from the previous 129bhp to a still-modest 134bhp, with torque rising by... 2lb ft. Power will be sent exclusively through a six-speed manual gearbox as before, to make it one of the last cars of its kind. 

Happily, you'll now be able to option the range-topping Homura trim on the 1.5-litre car for the first time. This brings 16-inch RAYS wheels, Bilstein dampers, a front strut brace, red front Brembo brake calipers, Recaro seats and black trim inside. Buyers will also be able to option a new Zinc green metallic colour 'inspired by industrial primer' on each of the eight trim levels. The limited-slip diff of the 2-litre car will not carry over, however.

The 2027 Mazda MX-5 will go on sale in January 2027 in both Roadster and RF-form, and while pricing is yet to be confirmed, expect a small uplift on the current £28,605 starting price of the 1.5-litre car.

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