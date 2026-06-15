Mercedes-AMG has updated two of its performance SUVs in one fell swoop, revealing the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S and the larger GLS 63. The former is the top version of Mercedes’ SUV coupe, with four doors and a swooping roofline. The GLS 63 meanwhile is the AMG’s fastest full-size SUV, with the option of six or seven seats.

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Both are powered by the new M177 EVO development of AMG’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8, with 604bhp and 627lb ft of torque. Both cars adopt a mild-hybrid arrangement, with an integrated starter generator (ISG) motor and 48V electrical system. The ISG lends an additional 23bhp and 151lb ft boost under heavy acceleration, helps with torque-fill at low revs, restarts the engine more swiftly than a conventional starter system and helps with energy recuperation off-throttle.

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Engine updates as part of the M177 EVO spec include a flat-plane crankshaft, a new intake camshaft and exhaust ports, revised fuel injection system and altered turbochargers with new compressor wheels and housings. The modifications help the V8 remain legally compliant worldwide amid tougher emissions and noise regulations.

The decision to move to a flat-plane crank arrangement has been made to help reduce rotating masses. The 604bhp output is in line with the older generation of the engine in the pre-facelift SUV models. Peak torque is distributed across a broad range, from 2500rpm to 4500rpm.