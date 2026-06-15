Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 & GLS 63 revealed: AMG’s V8 is back, but different
AMG facelifts two 4x4s in one: new updated GLE 63 S and GLS 63 revealed, with a new V8…
Mercedes-AMG has updated two of its performance SUVs in one fell swoop, revealing the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S and the larger GLS 63. The former is the top version of Mercedes’ SUV coupe, with four doors and a swooping roofline. The GLS 63 meanwhile is the AMG’s fastest full-size SUV, with the option of six or seven seats.
Both are powered by the new M177 EVO development of AMG’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8, with 604bhp and 627lb ft of torque. Both cars adopt a mild-hybrid arrangement, with an integrated starter generator (ISG) motor and 48V electrical system. The ISG lends an additional 23bhp and 151lb ft boost under heavy acceleration, helps with torque-fill at low revs, restarts the engine more swiftly than a conventional starter system and helps with energy recuperation off-throttle.
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Engine updates as part of the M177 EVO spec include a flat-plane crankshaft, a new intake camshaft and exhaust ports, revised fuel injection system and altered turbochargers with new compressor wheels and housings. The modifications help the V8 remain legally compliant worldwide amid tougher emissions and noise regulations.
The decision to move to a flat-plane crank arrangement has been made to help reduce rotating masses. The 604bhp output is in line with the older generation of the engine in the pre-facelift SUV models. Peak torque is distributed across a broad range, from 2500rpm to 4500rpm.
There’s a new exhaust system too, with a particulate filter as standard for all markets to reduce emissions, and a wider range of sounds. The valve control enables a ‘discreet’ note in Comfort mode to a ‘more dynamic expression’ in Sport+, says Mercedes. Occupants can mix and match the sound with different driving modes via a separate button on the centre console.
Both cars use the same 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system with variable torque distribution. Driveshafts are bespoke to these AMG models, to handle the M177 Evo engines high torque output. An electronically controlled locking differential is fitted at the rear.
On the design front, there’s no missing the radiator grille, certainly not in the dark, anyhow, with an illuminated LED border. It’s part of a redesigned face for both cars, with larger air intakes for improved cooling and new LED light signatures echoing Mercedes’ three-pointed star logos in both the headlights and rear lights.
Numerous light-alloy and forged wheel options are available, up to 22 inches in diameter for the GLE 63 S and up to 23 inches for the GLS 63. Inside, there’s the latest MB.OS operating system for the three digital displays across the dash and the latest AMG Performance steering wheel design, made from carbonfibre as an option (which may or may not seem a tad out of place in a three-row SUV).
All manner of colours are available for the leather upholstery and both cars will be available with various personalisation options through Mercedes’ Manufaktur programme.
Both cars feature adaptive air suspension under the AMG Ride Control+ label. There are numerous suspension modes, including a Trail programme which pumps up the ride height by 55mm. Conversely, Sport and Sport+ lower the ride by 10mm. In Comfort, the level lowers by 10mm when the car is travelling at 120kph (75mph, and therefore less relevant in the UK) or higher, to reduce air resistance and fuel consumption.
There’s also a button to raise the level by 20mm for rough roads, or to negotiate a steep ramp, for example. In all modes, both cars maintain a constant ride height by automatically regulating the air suspension, regardless of load. Fitted as standard to the suspension system is active roll stabilisation, which Mercedes calls AMG Active Ride Control.
Active electromechanical actuators analyse the cars dynamics and the road surface up continuously and compensate for the body’s movements, to reduce body roll to a minimum and also compensate for a rougher surface under one side of the car, for example.
Despite being heavy cars, and despite the new emissions measures, the GLE 63 S has a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds and the GLS 63 of 4.2 seconds. Top speed of both models is 174mph.
UK pricing and specs for both models is yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.
Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S and Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 specs
|Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+
|Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4MATIC+
|Powertrain
|3982cc, V8, twin-turbo, all-wheel drive
|3982cc, V8, twin-turbo, all-wheel drive
|Power
|604bhp + 23bhp (ISG)
|604bhp + 23bhp (ISG)
|Torque
|627lb ft + 151lb ft (ISG)
|627lb ft + 151lb ft (ISG)
|0-62mph
|3.9sec
|4.2sec
|Top speed
|174mph
|174mph