The latest riposte to the barrage of Porsche 911 restomods comes from Pogea Classics, with its Project R107 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SL. More sympathetic in its design than, say Mechatronik’s M-SL, Pogea’s R107 Mercedes SL packs considerable upgrades under its moderately nipped, tucked and augmented skin. Upgrades like a full-blooded Mercedes-AMG M113 5.4-litre V8 under the bonnet.

Yes, Project R107 comes with the 5.5-litre V8 engine and control electronics normally found in a 2005 Mercedes C55 AMG, itself now a 22-year-old super saloon. While that car had 367bhp to smoke its rear tyre, the engine has been fettled by Pogea to produce closer to 400bhp.

The C55 donates more than its 5.4-litre engine, with the axles, brakes, steering, CAN-bus electronics and safety systems joining, which presumably also includes the early 2000s Mercedes traction control system that’ll do anything but turn all the way off. Only the climate control, suspension and wheels are not Mercedes OEM, to the point that Pogea claims it can be serviced at any certified Mercedes dealer.

The R107 is suspended by KW Variant 3 coilovers, while it sits on Pogea’s own (admittedly large) 19-inch forged wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber. Although they’re not essential, with Pogea offering ‘classic’ wheel designs as an alternative.