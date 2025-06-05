Mercedes restomod packs a modern AMG V8 into a classic
Pogea’s Project R107 is a restomod SL designed to entice buyers to curate their dream classic Mercedes
The latest riposte to the barrage of Porsche 911 restomods comes from Pogea Classics, with its Project R107 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SL. More sympathetic in its design than, say Mechatronik’s M-SL, Pogea’s R107 Mercedes SL packs considerable upgrades under its moderately nipped, tucked and augmented skin. Upgrades like a full-blooded Mercedes-AMG M113 5.4-litre V8 under the bonnet.
Yes, Project R107 comes with the 5.5-litre V8 engine and control electronics normally found in a 2005 Mercedes C55 AMG, itself now a 22-year-old super saloon. While that car had 367bhp to smoke its rear tyre, the engine has been fettled by Pogea to produce closer to 400bhp.
The C55 donates more than its 5.4-litre engine, with the axles, brakes, steering, CAN-bus electronics and safety systems joining, which presumably also includes the early 2000s Mercedes traction control system that’ll do anything but turn all the way off. Only the climate control, suspension and wheels are not Mercedes OEM, to the point that Pogea claims it can be serviced at any certified Mercedes dealer.
The R107 is suspended by KW Variant 3 coilovers, while it sits on Pogea’s own (admittedly large) 19-inch forged wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber. Although they’re not essential, with Pogea offering ‘classic’ wheel designs as an alternative.
The purpose of Project R107 is to demonstrate a freedom of choice for buyers who want modern AMG guts in a classic-look Merc. It claims you can have your pick of Mercedes-Benz drivetrains produced up to the 2020 model year and anything that will fit within the dimensional limits of the car of your choice. There goes my vision of an old Pagoda with the 6-litre twin-turbo V12 from an SL Black Series... The point is, you go to Pogea with your ideas and they’ll work with you.
The family relation to the C55 AMG on Project R107 is felt more inside, where you’ll discover the instrument cluster, steering wheel and shift lever from the donor car. We also see some er, not so tasteful forged carbon trim, with custom climate controls and turbine vents akin to those on some current Mercedes, as well as a retro-look stereo unit with STEG premium audio. The seats are Recaro Ergomed spec, trimmed in Mercedes leather with factory perforation.
The restoration process is exhaustive as you’d expect, with the donor car completely stripped, dipped and treated with any remedial work executed for a better-than-new state of health. Pogea uses 3D scanning and CAD to supercharge the design and engineering process for the weirdest and most wonderful projects of which there are many, with this Mercedes only the demonstrator. Pogea says it has Porsche, Ferrari, Volkswagen and Chevrolet projects currently on the go nearing completion.
The very nature of this concept is that no two cars will be the same, so pricing is very much POA on a case-by-case basis. If you have to ask, caution is advised…