The Mini Paceman was the seventh model to join the revived Mini range BMW began in 2001. It was essentially a two-door version of the first-generation Countryman SUV. At the time of its launch towards the end of 2012, new high-rider niches were opening up and Mini was brave in pushing the boundaries of what it thought would appeal to customers. No lessons learned from the Mini Coupe and Roadster then…

Land Rover’s Range Rover Evoque was a roaring success following its 2010 introduction, adding motivation for Mini’s entry into the slant-roofed, two-door SUV class. It nonetheless belongs to a niche we certainly never asked to be filled, the Paceman never proving to offer anything for keen drivers over an equivalent Mini hatch.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

The Paceman sat lower than the Countryman when on the standard sport suspension, though this could be swapped at no cost for normal suspension. You could have the Mini Paceman front-driven or with the ‘ALL4’ four-wheel-drive system.

Engines? This was the early to mid 2010s and so petrol and diesel were your choices, with no electrification or hybridisation to be seen. The range consisted of Cooper and Cooper S petrols and Cooper D and Cooper SD diesels, power ranging from 110 to 181bhp, with manual and automatic transmission options. The 215bhp AWD-only Paceman JCW topped the tree for, at the time, a full £7000 more than the equivalent Cooper S.