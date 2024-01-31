Does anyone care about the new registration plate change?

If you are of a certain age and a car obsessive, the 1st August is a date that will be forever embedded in your subconscious. A day you looked forward to in anticipation of spotting your first new registration of the day. Never have so many paid so much attention to the perspex strip (or metal one if you’re of an even greater certain age) affixed to a car. New plate day was special.

But is this still the case in 2024? Some of that excitement might have faded over time, and certainly when the once a year plate change swapped to twice a year - in March and September - from 1999, but is there still excitement around the twice-yearly plate change for those of you buying a new car today? Are you influenced by the thought of having the latest, and therefore newest, registration number on your car?

It remains a significant event for the UK’s car industry and its dealers, with model launches and promotions timed to coincide with the 1st of March and September change, and car sales still spike at this time. But how much is due to consumers really valuing the new registration plate on their new car and how much is down to the increased promotional activity in the marketplace?

Ahead of the 1st March 2024 new registration plate change, we’d like to ask you for a moment of your time to better understand your thoughts on the subject of promoting your new car purchase to the wider world (or just your neighbours).

Does the twice-yearly plate change still deserve its standing as a major event in the automotive calendar and would you alter your car buying behaviours to get the latest registration plate?

Let us know by taking part in our short survey. Thank you.