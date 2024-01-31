Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Does anyone care about the new registration plate change?

Twice a year the UK car industry gets excited about the ‘new-reg’, but do UK car buyers still consider it an important factor when it comes to buying their new car?

by: evo staff
31 Jan 2024
Plate change story

If you are of a certain age and a car obsessive, the 1st August is a date that will be forever embedded in your subconscious. A day you looked forward to in anticipation of spotting your first new registration of the day. Never have so many paid so much attention to the perspex strip (or metal one if you’re of an even greater certain age) affixed to a car. New plate day was special. 

But is this still the case in 2024? Some of that excitement might have faded over time, and certainly when the once a year plate change swapped to twice a year - in March and September - from 1999, but is there still excitement around the twice-yearly plate change for those of you buying a new car today? Are you influenced by the thought of having the latest, and therefore newest, registration number on your car?

It remains a significant event for the UK’s car industry and its dealers, with model launches and promotions timed to coincide with the 1st of March and September change, and car sales still spike at this time. But how much is due to consumers really valuing the new registration plate on their new car and how much is down to the increased promotional activity in the marketplace?

Ahead of the 1st March 2024 new registration plate change, we’d like to ask you for a moment of your time to better understand your thoughts on the subject of promoting your new car purchase to the wider world (or just your neighbours). 

Does the twice-yearly plate change still deserve its standing as a major event in the automotive calendar and would you alter your car buying behaviours to get the latest registration plate?

Let us know by taking part in our short survey. Thank you.

Most Popular

The new Aston Martin Vantage teased ahead of launch
Aston Martin Vantage teaser
News

The new Aston Martin Vantage teased ahead of launch

Aston’s Martin’s new Vantage to get a new look inside and out along with engine and chassis upgrades to take on Porsche 911 and new AMG GT.
29 Jan 2024
BMW M3 (F80) – the car world's greatest misses
BMW M3 F80
Features

BMW M3 (F80) – the car world's greatest misses

It may have looked the part from the off, but the first turbocharged M3 took a while to find its feet
25 Jan 2024
Why the Ford Fiesta ST is one of the most significant cars of the last 25 years
Ford Fiesta ST200 – front
Features

Why the Ford Fiesta ST is one of the most significant cars of the last 25 years

To mark our 25th anniversary we name the 25 most significant driver's cars launched in the last 25 years. Deputy Editor James Taylor presents the case…
25 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content