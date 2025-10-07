Porsche to quit Le Mans because it needs to save money

Porsche will not be participating in the World Endurance Championship during the 2026 season and consequently, will not race for overall victory at Le Mans. This as part of its ‘comprehensive realignment’, which, as many other words can be read as ‘cost cutting’.

Porsche will retain a factory presence in two global racing series. One of them perhaps confusingly is its continued participation in the IMSA sportscar championship, the WEC’s US equivalent. That means the 963 Hypercar (or rather the GTP variant) isn’t quite being put out to pasture yet. It could likewise potentially survived by its customer teams, though to continue in 2026, Proton Competition would need to field a second car, per the two-car Hypercar class rule that scuppered Lamborghini.

Porsche will also maintain its presence in Formula E, which is confusing given that a rejig of its road car plans includes slowing their roll on electric-only models and reupping hybrid and combustion engine development.

Advertisement - Article continues below

> Porsche officially puts EV plans on hold, developing new petrol models instead

‘We very much regret that, due to the current circumstances, we will not be continuing our involvement in the WEC after this season,’ said Porsche board member for development Dr Michael Steiner. The retention of its presence in IMSA is said to ‘underline the importance of the North American market’.

There’s logic to the decision reading between the lines. GTP is obviously a more compact class, with five rival makes compared to the seven other makes it competes against, both for laurels and the spotlight, in the WEC.

Porsche has also arguably been more successful in the eyes of casual fans up to this point in IMSA, in spite of it being World Manufacturer’s champions in the WEC in 2024. Its two consecutive wins at the series’ flagship race, the 24 Hours of Daytona, contrasts with Porsche’s performance at Le Mans, where it has thrice failed to relieve Ferrari of its position at the head of the podium.

> Panic over. The Porsche Cayman and Boxster aren’t going electric-only after all

Porsche’s WEC exit will leave the series with the same number of manufacturers for 2026 as in 2025, with Genesis joining next year. It is set to be followed by McLaren and Ford in 2027 and the rumours continue to swirl about a potential top class comeback for Mercedes-AMG.

For now, Porsche’s final race in the World Endurance Championship as a factory team will be the 8 hours of Bahrain on 8 November 2025.