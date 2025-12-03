evo magazine issue 341 January 2026 – evo Car of the Year 2025 out now

The evo Car of the Year 2025 issue of evo – January 2026 – is available to order now from our online shop, all leading newsagents and supermarkets, Zinio and Readly. If you're an Apple News+ subscriber you can read the issue now.

To guarantee you never miss an issue of evo, subscribe today.

Advertisement - Article continues below

> evo Car of the Year 2025 contenders revealed: eCoty podcast part one

How to get your copy of evo

Issue 341 – what’s inside

After five whole days and a total of 15,000 miles of driving, the 2025 evo Car of the Year crown has found its home. This decision is never an easy one to make, but with 12 strong contenders in this year's test, it was one of the most challenging yet. In the latest episode of the evo podcast we run through each one of the contenders and why they deserved a place – you can read the overall verdict by purchasing your copy of issue 341 in-store or online now.

The biggest automotive test of the calendar isn't all we cover this month, as we also get behind the wheel of Eagle's c£1m Lightweight GTR E-type on some of Britain's best roads. Formed of exotic lightweight materials like Inconel, titanium and magnesium, this one-off weighs just 975kg with fluids. Pair this with a 420bhp output from its fettled, triple-carb 4.7-litre in-line six and you get a 430bhp/ton power-to-weight ratio to make it one serious driving machine. Can a Jaguar E-type get any better?

On the other end of the spectrum, we sample Hyundai's latest take on the performance EV formula with our first drive in the Ioniq 6 N on British roads. Its taller Ioniq 5 N sibling has proven to be one of the most engaging electric cars to drive, even amongst strong ICE competition, so the 6 N has a big job to match it. With the same 641bhp dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain and clever virtual gearbox function, its underpinnings certainly suggest it has a chance.

In issue 341 we also drive McLaren's GTS to find out if it can still compete in such a crowded segment, revisit the evo Hall of Fame to announce our competition car and driver of the year, catch up with the latest on the evo Fast Fleet and more.