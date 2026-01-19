Ford’s F1 comeback: marketing fluff or a genuine partnership?

Firstly, the parts. Ford’s leveraging its high-tech Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) 3D-printing tech to create 12 components across the power unit, including exhaust-side turbine housing on the turbocharger, parts for the exhaust and water pipes. This is tech Red Bull did not have, that would have incurred an enormous cost to buy in itself, which of course would have cost cap ramifications. Now it doesn’t need to, instead using Ford almost as a parts supplier. The tech means quick turnaround too, Ford claiming it can shorten wait times for certain parts to five days, down from over two weeks.

‘It’s a lot of engineering to know how to use the 3D printing tech,’ Christian Hertrich, Ford Racing’s powertrains manager explained.

‘There are so many parameters that go into it. Change one, you then have to tune over ten others. Layer thicknesses, laser power, what speed do you use. It’s so many things, you need a specialist to look at it and understand it. We’ve been applying it for 20-plus years, we have that know-how.

‘We have the equipment and it’s something that they (Red Bull) don't have to spend their time and resources learning, right? They’ve got their cost cap for both their equipment and personnel. They can utilise Ford and they buy parts from us. We’re a supplier into Red Bull. They send me a purchase order for a part, I can sell them that part.’

Then there’s development, of which the virtual world has become an enormous part. Ford Racing’s simulation capabilities include being able to work 1000-times faster than real-time. That’s endlessly useful when it comes to calibration of the new 50-per cent electric, 50-per cent combustion powertrains, in terms of how they feel for the drivers and how energy is deployed.