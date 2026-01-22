New AI-powered website helps you find the best driving roads

How we plan our road trips has changed enormously over the last 20 years and this new tool could prove to be the next step. That website, that evo has partnered with, is called New Roads (newroads.co) and incorporates artificial intelligence. We’ve come a long way from a highlighter-soaked Philips Navigator…

‘Created to take the guesswork out and bring the thrill back into driving’, New Roads can tailor the route it suggests to you based on the car you drive, how much time you have and other preferences even down to where you’d like to stop for a coffee and at what time. It can even recommend hotels, restaurants and any other transportation needs, like ferry and train crossings. And, crucially, if the road is suitable for your car.

The software behind the New Roads engine is built around a map of pretty much every road in the UK. Going beyond what Google Maps or other route planners offer, it has details of surfaces, the width of the road and if it is actually a road and not simply an old track that’s still on a map.

Based on your requirement, the software will deliver a different route based on whether you’ve told it you’re driving a McLaren 675LT or a Toyota GR Yaris. No, it won’t take you off-road in the Yaris, but it’ll know that tighter, twistier lanes are better-suited to the nimble hot hatch than the low-slung supercar. It even knows where the speedhumps are. It can also advise based on potential conditions, prevailing weather and the time of year you’re planning your trip.