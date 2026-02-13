Remember the Cyan Racing P1800 with 414bhp from 2021? That sleek coupe has nothing to do with this sleekish estate, but it follows a similar restomod feel. Ah yes, the restomod bandwagon. Less of a bandwagon more an Australian road train, the latest to hop on being Dutch outfits Autoforma and Volvo Lotte collaborating to create this most unlikely of Instagram heroes: the Autoforma Volvo Lotte Norrsken to give it its official title.

Autoforma is the restomod arm of Niels van Roij design (the ones behind the Tesla Model S and Rolls-Royce Wraith shooting brakes) and is responsible for the design of the Norrsken and its three derivatives. Volvo Lotte, a Volvo specialist founded in 2015, is handling the engineering.

The three versions of Norrsken are Heritage Heaven for a more traditional look and light-touch restoration, modern marvel for a simplified, Singer Classic-style look and Forward Fashionista, for the more aggressive, performance-focused DLS-esque look and feel. The latter gets more significant mechanical upgrades including a rorty engine swap; more sinner than saint.

Under the bonnet of the Forward Fashionista is a modified Volvo T-5 turbocharged five-cylinder petrol engine, which when installed in a Ford Focus RS500 was good for 350bhp.

There’s also a revised transmission, bigger brakes, reworked chassis geometry and new springs and dampers, quicker power-assisted steering and carbonfibre body trim. No numbers are given for the Volvo engine, though it’s claimed there’s a focus ‘on engagement, balance and everyday usability, rather than headline figures’.