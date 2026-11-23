Peugeot abandons Le Mans but more performance road cars are coming
The World Endurance and Formula E championships will lose participants, so Stellantis can refocus on its road cars
It stuck it out for four full seasons (following its debut in the last three races of the 2022 season) but Peugeot has finally called time on the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar, with the World Endurance Championship program set to conclude at the end of the 2026 season. Citroen and Opel will also withdraw from the Formula E championship at the end of the 2026/27 season. This is part of Stellantis’ efforts to refocus on customer racing programs such as Peugeot’s entry-level 208 rally cars and invest in a new generation of performance road cars across the Group.
Peugeot’s exit from the WEC has long been rumoured, with Stellantis’ statement referencing its nine Paris Motor Show concepts, including the Peugeot E-T16, being at the core of its future focus. The €300 million per year motorsport budget will also help stem the losses at Stellantis, which amounted to €311m in quarter three 2026.
Those impacted by the decision will be moved from the factory racing programs to customer programs. Stellantis also reaffirmed its intention that this decision will allow it to focus on the development of its high-end models from Maserati and Alfa Romeo, as well as its family of performance derivatives across its other brands.
> Peugeot 208 GTi review – can it take the fight to the Alpine A290?
Stellantis outlined its £51billion FaSTLAne plan earlier in 2026, with Fiat and Peugeot set to take centre stage. The modular, multi-energy STLA One architecture will be introduced with the new Peugeot 208 in 2027 and will go on to underpin over 30 new models across the Group’s portfolio of brands, with targeted yearly volumes of two million units by 2035. The platform will feature next-generation technologies including steer-by-wire and the ‘STLA Brain’, a BMW Heart of Joy-style central computer and software architecture.
Peugeot 9X8 – ambition ahead of competition
Peugeot’s 9X8 hypercar was a bold machine, at first dispensing with that tried and trusted method of downforce generated by a rear wing, relying instead on purely ground-effect aerodynamics to develop its performance. The gamble didn’t pay off and for the 2024 season a rear wing was added.
From 2022 through to 2026 the 9X8 contested 29 races, securing just four podium finishes – second place at Fuji in 2025 was its best result – one pole position at Spa-Francorchamps in 2026 and single fastest lap of the nearly 30 races it contested. The team never finished higher than fourth in the constructors' championship.
Formula E – success for Stellantis’s forgotten brand
Stelllantis enjoyed a little more success in the FIA Formula World Championship, with its DS brand claiming two drivers’ and two team titles between 2018 and 2020. Jean Eric-Vergne won and Antonio Felix da Costa claimed the driver’s crown in 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively, with DS claiming the Teams’ title in the same seasons.