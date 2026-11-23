It stuck it out for four full seasons (following its debut in the last three races of the 2022 season) but Peugeot has finally called time on the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar, with the World Endurance Championship program set to conclude at the end of the 2026 season. Citroen and Opel will also withdraw from the Formula E championship at the end of the 2026/27 season. This is part of Stellantis’ efforts to refocus on customer racing programs such as Peugeot’s entry-level 208 rally cars and invest in a new generation of performance road cars across the Group.

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Peugeot’s exit from the WEC has long been rumoured, with Stellantis’ statement referencing its nine Paris Motor Show concepts, including the Peugeot E-T16, being at the core of its future focus. The €300 million per year motorsport budget will also help stem the losses at Stellantis, which amounted to €311m in quarter three 2026.

Those impacted by the decision will be moved from the factory racing programs to customer programs. Stellantis also reaffirmed its intention that this decision will allow it to focus on the development of its high-end models from Maserati and Alfa Romeo, as well as its family of performance derivatives across its other brands.