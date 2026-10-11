Its power source might be very 2026, but the new Peugeot E-T16’s spiritual roots can be traced all the way back to the ‘80s. The original 205 T16 by which it’s heavily inspired claimed two manufacturers' titles in the World Rally Championship, and while its modern relative won’t attempt to do the same, it instead forms the basis for something much more accessible: the next-generation 208, and perhaps even a road-going rival to the Renault 5 Turbo 3E.

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This is the most powerful Peugeot ever, with a triple-motor powertrain delivering 805bhp to all four wheels for a 2.5sec 0-62mph time. That's similar power to a Ferrari 296 GTB, and a 0-62mph to match the Bugatti Veyron. Renault’s (admittedly production-spec) 5 Turbo 3 E is a very similar proposition, but delivers a comparatively modest 547bhp from a single rear-mounted motor for a 0-62mph time a whole second slower. To call this Peugeot a hyper hatch would be an understatement.

> Renault's new 5 Turbo 3E feels like a race car, but can it be worth £140k?

At its core is an 800v architecture built around an 85kWh battery pack, and while that’s larger than the 70kw unit in the Renault 5 Turbo 3 E, its claimed range is near-identical at 249 miles WLTP. Weight stands at 1610kg all in, 160kg more than the Renault.

Peugeot's 805bhp E-T16 Concept revives a rally icon, and takes Renault on in the process. @evosamj has a first look. pic.twitter.com/pu0rPrlt80 — evo magazine (@evomagazine) October 12, 2026

The technical details continue, which is of course unusual for what is said to be a concept. Peugeot has provided brake sizing (380mm), tyre sizes (275mm and 315mm Michelins front and rear), and details on its improved battery cooling – the E-T16 cools the pack through its side walls as opposed to only the base, meaning it can do three laps of the Nürburgring without overheating. It's also steer-by-wire like every new Stellantis model shown in Paris, with company CTO Ned Curic revealing that the system allows even an ordinary next-generation 208 to feel like a Maserati through the use of clever software trickery. Perhaps there’s a little more to this car than Peugeot’s letting on…