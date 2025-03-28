When you’re a student, any car is great, even if it’s a rubbish old Mini

Then I met Mike. By dint of being in his late 20s and having had a proper job before returning to higher education, Mike had access to the money to buy a car. And by dint of being from Llanelli and having relatives who worked at the old British Leyland factory there, Mike had access to a Rover Group discount, which he had used to buy a Mini. This was the mid-’90s so it was what we now call the classic sort, though back then people used them as actual cars rather than squirreling them away lest brief exposure to a bank of fog caused the entire floorpan to rot out.

So Mike became our only mate with a car. A reasonably new one at that. Yet, despite its youth, the Mini was comically troublesome. Much of this is related to an incident early in the car’s life when, during an attempted theft, someone had silenced the alarm by slashing the wiring under the dash.

The subsequent repair was visibly rubbish and the car agreed by constantly developing some sort of electrical sickness. Most commonly, it would simply drain its own battery, rendering it immobile; yet, ironically, when it did agree to start, it would then refuse to stop again. So you could turn off the ignition and remove the key while the 1275cc motor chugged away to itself until you slotted first gear and abruptly released the clutch to kill it. ‘Oh my God,’ Mike would rage in thick South Walian tones that dissected words into distinct chunks. ‘I’m so sick of that fu-cken Mi-ni.’

Yet not all the car’s failings were the fault of thieves and/or Longbridge quality control. Mike had, for example, managed to knock off the driver’s door mirror. He was a little accident-prone like this. I once accepted a lift in the Mini and asked about a strange box with a pin in it sliding around on the dashboard shelf. This, Mike explained, was an attack alarm given to him by a former employer. If I pulled the pin out now we would both be literally deafened he said, seconds before he accidentally pulled the pin out. Have you ever seen two men trying to exit a Rover Mini as quickly as possible while keeping their hands over their ears? I imagine it looks quite funny.