I bought a used car without seeing it – what could possibly go wrong?

From chatting to the current owner, I do at least know what’s been done to it recently. And that’s fine. But it’s what hasn’t been done that’s the concern. And what was or wasn’t done by the owner before that who, the seller has been honest enough to admit, appeared to be clueless. This is fuelling a small part of my nervousness. This thing’s lived a whole life I know nothing about.

Most of my nervousness, however, comes from a simpler, short-term concern, which is that I’ll make a special effort to travel halfway across the country only to discover that this car, this car that I really want and that I really want to be good, is, in fact, a horrible basket of cack. At which point the sensible me, the me that’s supposed to know about cars and have the pragmatism that knowledge brings, should walk away. Even though I’m there. And even though I’ve no return train ticket. And even though many of the things are probably fixable. But if it’s really bad, no money has changed hands. No harm, no foul, I’m heading back to the station. Probably.

In the meantime I’ll just sit here feeling like next week I’ve got a practical exam at school and the subject is tearing out new tax discs.

This story was first featured in evo issue 303.