'Sideways in a Ferrari? That probably won't get you. Everything else could'

Downhill, cold wind whipping around my neck and cheeks and the mighty Eau Rouge (or Raidillon, depending on how pedantic you’re feeling) climbing steeply just out of sight. Suddenly we jerk left and right and the sickening feeling of a pendulum that isn’t going to stop takes over. We’re into a proper tank-slapper now, the driver meekly calls out ‘oh no’ in a hopeless lament and the car whips left again. The rear is now fully unloaded and completely out of sync with hurried, panicked steering inputs, and as the pendulum swings one final time the viciousness of the movement sends the world all out of kilter. Now it’s my turn to cry out. ‘Oh shit, we’re going over…’

Once you’ve accepted the inevitability of what’s about to happen, it’s strangely peaceful. The violent forces that were whipping you from one direction to the other are dissipating now that you’re up on two wheels. The angle slowly becomes steeper and steeper, there’s enough time to calculate how best to minimise your shape and, for a moment or two, everything is quiet and calm. Then the impact. The sound of metal scraping along tarmac, the sense that time hasn’t just reasserted itself from the slow-mo build-up, but is now running out of control and at double or triple speed. Yet the sequence won’t end. The scraping, the twisting of metal, the debris skittering down the road behind us. It just goes on and on. It’s at this point that I decide I will never, ever, let anyone drive me in a golf buggy again.

There is still some mystery as to how and why this happened. It is/was a very quick golf buggy (I’d seen 50kph earlier); it looked a bit pimped-up with diamond stitching for the seats and little alloy wheels, and I think maybe it had been raised an inch or two for that tough off-road look. Perhaps this tweak and the effect it had on the centre of gravity was the single biggest contributor to our bizarre crash on an access road to the paddock at Spa.