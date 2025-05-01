Why I can't stand Cars & Coffee, even as a caffeine addict

According to new research, more than 2.25 billion cups of coffee are drunk every day around the world. If my Twitter and Instagram feeds are anything to go by, at least 2 billion of these are consumed at Cars & Coffee meetings.

At what point did a hot beverage become the focus of modern car culture? The concept hailed from Southern California, where a bunch of car guys decided to gather at a place called Crystal Cove. Impromptu and unpromoted, it tapped SoCal’s deep-rooted car culture at a time when enthusiasts felt disenfranchised and in need of a place to meet. It was an instant hit.

Apparently, such was the informality of these early meetings at Crystal Cove that for a while there was no name or term for them beyond that of the location itself. Only when its founders were turfed off their original spot – a shopping mall car park overlooking the shimmering Pacific Ocean – by unsympathetic owners did they feel the need to coin the now ubiquitous ‘Cars & Coffee’ moniker. The renamed and relocated event proved an even bigger success and the rest is history.