Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

We never thought the day would come – the De Tomaso P72 is ready for production

Having first appeared in 2019, De Tomaso is finally building its retro, V8-engined P72 hypercar

by: Yousuf Ashraf
14 May 2025
De Tomaso P72 – front7

When we first laid eyes on the De Tomaso P72 concept at Goodwood in 2019, it looked like all of our hypercar fantasies had been rolled into one achingly beautiful, exquisitely engineered package. With bodywork like a ‘60s Le Mans car underpinned by a carbon chassis with a manual gearbox and (confirmed later) 700bhp+ V8, it promised to deliver the ultimate analogue driving experience.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s been a long time coming, but six years later De Tomaso is starting to make good on those promises, having signed off the P72 and built the first production spec car. In late 2025, delivery of the 72 customer examples will commence, each made to order and customised to the owner’s taste.

The P72 has been inspired by the P70 race car from 1965, built in a tie up between  Alejandro De Tomaso and Carroll Shelby. The ‘P’ in the name was related to the car being a prototype racer, with the ‘70’ referring to its 7-litre Shelby Cobra V8 engine. The P72, meanwhile, doesn’t have a 7.2-litre monster powering it, but a mid-mounted 5-litre supercharged V8, hand built with forged internals and generating 690bhp and 605lb ft. The origins of the engine aren’t specified, but it’s likely to be a Ford unit if previous reports are anything to go by.  With the Vallelunga, Mangusta, Pantera, Deauville, Longchamp and Guarà all featuring powertrains from the blue oval, that would be fitting. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

In keeping with its analogue brief, the P72 gets a six-speed manual gearbox with an exposed linkage, with short ratios chosen for ‘exhilarating in-gear performance’ rather than top speed. There are no drive modes to play with, and no digital screens – just a smartphone holder inside the fully bespoke, hand-finished cabin. The detailing is exquisite and Pagani-esque, with milled aluminium trim, exposed carbon and traditional analogue dials. 

At the P72’s core is an all-new carbonfibre chassis, with the monocoque formed from a single piece and the subframes and outer bodywork also made from carbon. Designing the chassis from the ground up has allowed De Tomaso to tailor the packaging, suspension geometry and pick-up points exactly to its liking. The suspension itself is push-rod actuated with three-way manually adjustable dampers. 

De Tomaso P72 – interior7

Originally, the P72 was said to share its chassis (and designer – Jowyn Wong) with the Apollo IE, with the two hypercar firms being owned by the same parent company, Ideal Team Ventures. It’s unclear how much crossover there is with the Apollo and the production-spec P72, or how much the final car will cost. The original figure was €750,000, but that’s sure to have risen in the time since the concept was unveiled. 

‘The P72 was our promise to faithfully revive a historic marque,’ said De Tomaso CEO Norman Choi. ‘This first production-specification vehicle embodies everything we stand for: a mechanical soul, timeless beauty, and a driving experience that rises above modern convention. It is our echo through time – now made real.’

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Can the Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution crack 300mph? – car pictures of the week
Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution – front
Features

Can the Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution crack 300mph? – car pictures of the week

In the latest issue of evo, we go behind the scenes at Hennessey for an insight into its Venom F5 Evolution – a 2034bhp hypercar that’s targeting 300m…
10 May 2025
GMA T.50 v McLaren F1 – has the best car in the world been dethroned by its successor?
GMA T.50 v McLaren F1 – front
Group tests

GMA T.50 v McLaren F1 – has the best car in the world been dethroned by its successor?

We test Gordon Murray's hypercar dynasty – the McLaren F1 and the GMA T.50 – head to head to see which comes out on top as the ultimate exotic
3 May 2025
Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 2025 review – the ultimate analogue hypercar
GMA T.50 front
Reviews

Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 2025 review – the ultimate analogue hypercar

The GMA T.50 is the car we thought would never come: Gordon Murray's sequel to the ultimate hypercar, the McLaren F1
26 Apr 2025
The £2.2m Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution has twice the power of a Bugatti Veyron
Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution
News

The £2.2m Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution has twice the power of a Bugatti Veyron

Texan engineering firm Hennessey has extracted even more power from its Venom F5 hypercar as it guns for the big 300
16 Apr 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Ford Sierra RS500: the anatomy of a BTCC racer
Ford Sierra RS500
Features

Ford Sierra RS500: the anatomy of a BTCC racer

Group A was a golden era in touring car racing, and nothing captured hearts and minds quite like the wild, bewinged Sierra. We look under its skin
11 May 2025
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2025 review – the Ferrari Roma Spider's toughest rival
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster front
Reviews

Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2025 review – the Ferrari Roma Spider's toughest rival

Developed in tandem with the coupe, the new Vantage Roadster has a welcome sense of togetherness for an open-top sports car
11 May 2025
Alpine A110 2025 review – one of the all-time sports car greats will soon be gone
Alpine A110 review
In-depth reviews

Alpine A110 2025 review – one of the all-time sports car greats will soon be gone

The Alpine A110 is not long for this world, with its electric replacement due to arrive in 2027 with much more power (and weight).
9 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content