We never thought the day would come – the De Tomaso P72 is ready for production

When we first laid eyes on the De Tomaso P72 concept at Goodwood in 2019, it looked like all of our hypercar fantasies had been rolled into one achingly beautiful, exquisitely engineered package. With bodywork like a ‘60s Le Mans car underpinned by a carbon chassis with a manual gearbox and (confirmed later) 700bhp+ V8, it promised to deliver the ultimate analogue driving experience.

It’s been a long time coming, but six years later De Tomaso is starting to make good on those promises, having signed off the P72 and built the first production spec car. In late 2025, delivery of the 72 customer examples will commence, each made to order and customised to the owner’s taste.

The P72 has been inspired by the P70 race car from 1965, built in a tie up between Alejandro De Tomaso and Carroll Shelby. The ‘P’ in the name was related to the car being a prototype racer, with the ‘70’ referring to its 7-litre Shelby Cobra V8 engine. The P72, meanwhile, doesn’t have a 7.2-litre monster powering it, but a mid-mounted 5-litre supercharged V8, hand built with forged internals and generating 690bhp and 605lb ft. The origins of the engine aren’t specified, but it’s likely to be a Ford unit if previous reports are anything to go by. With the Vallelunga, Mangusta, Pantera, Deauville, Longchamp and Guarà all featuring powertrains from the blue oval, that would be fitting.