Zenvo's new Aurora hypercar has more than double the power of a Ferrari 296

1250bhp of the Aurora’s total power output comes from the combustion engine, making it the most powerful V12 in a road car. Mounted behind the passenger cell with a ‘hot-vee’ turbo configuration, it revs to 9800rpm and draws from the hybrid system to add power and fill any torque gaps in its delivery. The engine features Mahle’s jet ignition system, which enables it to run in Lambda 1, with zero oxygen and fuel starvation or wastage for near-perfect performance and emissions control. This is key to the engine being homologated for use in global markets. The V12 (as well as the chassis, more on which below) has also been designed to be modular, with the potential to spawn a V10, V8 or V6. The plan is for these to be used in a broader line-up of Zenvo models, sitting beneath the flagship Aurora.

Is there room for a boutique hypercar manufacturer like Zenvo to build in greater numbers a rival to the likes of the Aston Martin Valhalla and Lamborghini Revuelto? Potentially, though there are plenty of hurdles to clear before then, namely, completion of development, production and delivery of the Aurora hypercar that’s charged with getting the ball rolling.

The Aurora’s skeletal bodywork barely hides the carbon structure beneath, with aero tunnels channelling flow around the chassis to generate downforce and minimise drag. The front and rear carbon subframes and double-wishbone pushrod suspension are visible through these air pathways, with the Agil gaining a larger front splitter and an enormous rear wing in place of the Tur’s active rear ducts. According to Zenvo, the Agil generates 880kg of downforce at 155mph and trims 150kg from the Tur’s 1450kg dry weight.

Given the extra aero load and lighter kerb weight of the Agil, it’ll adopt a different calibration for its active suspension than the road-biased Tur, while offering the option of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres in place of the standard Cup 2s. Both will use a bespoke braking system developed by Alcon, with aluminium monoblock calipers and carbonfibre-reinforce silicon carbide discs.

The opposing characters of the Agil and Tur models are evident inside, with the Agil offering a stripped-out cabin with exposed carbon elements and the Tur opting for a more luxurious approach with extra sound deadening. Just 100 Auroras will be built at Zenvo's Denmark HQ, with production split down the middle between the two variants. Pricing has yet to be announced, but given its rarity and mechanical specification, you can bet it’ll be well into seven figures.