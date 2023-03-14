Zenvo's 1250bhp quad-turbo V12 will be the most powerful fitted to any road car

If you're in the market for the car with the most powerful V12 engine ever fitted to a road car, then Zenvo’s Aurora is for you. The marque has revealed that the 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged engine, being developed and built by Mahle powertrains, should be good for 1250bhp. That will be the majority of the Aurora’s scarcely-believable electrically-augmented 1850bhp potential maximum output. Move over Bugatti Tourbillon...

Mounted behind the passenger cell with a ‘hot-vee’ turbo configuration, the engine revs to 9800rpm and draws from a hybrid system to add power and fill any torque gaps in its delivery. The first example of the new engine has now been built and is set to be fired up for physical testing imminently, before driving prototypes hit the road.

The engine will feature Mahle’s long-in-development jet ignition system, which will enable the engine to run in Lambda 1, with zero oxygen and fuel starvation or wastage for near-perfect performance and emissions control. It’s this that’s key to the engine being homologated for worldwide use under all emissions regulations, for the foreseeable.

It’s also central to Zenvo’s plan for this to be the first in a family of engines. The V12 (as well as the chassis, more on which below) has been designed to be modular, with the potential to spawn a V10, V8 or V6. These engines are intended for use in a broadened future Zenvo lineup with presumably more accessible models, over which the halo Aurora will sit. Think the T.33 siblings that sit under the GMA T.50, only perhaps, with a broader family than that.