Lanzante’s creating a McLaren F1 GTR-inspired hypercar with 700bhp/ton

The McLaren F1 and its race-bred GTR counterparts are cars that helped Woking earn its place at the heart of the automotive world. In 1995, the famous #59 McLaren F1 GTR achieved outright victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours, and now Lanzante, the Petersfield-based team behind its victory, is creating a hypercar to celebrate the achievement three decades on.

Aptly named Project 95-59, referencing both the year of the victory and the Le Mans entry number, the model is said to be Lanzante’s most ambitious project to date, utilising expertise built up over the decades since its Le Mans win. Limited-run and with a three-seat layout like the F1, it’s said to feature a considerable level of bespoke engineering designed to put the driver at the centre of the experience.

Lanzante has confirmed the model will be based on an existing McLaren platform, and while it hasn’t specified which, its three-seat layout and Speedtail-like silhouette might give us a clue – its Paul Howse-penned design also bears some similarities to the limited-run Sabre with its prominent rear wing. The target 700bhp/ton power-to-weight ratio also lines up with the Speedtail, but whether or not this model will feature a hybrid powertrain or opt for pure-combustion in pursuit of a lower kerb weight is yet to be seen.