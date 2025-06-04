The art of the car magazine road test

I miss it, though to be honest I’m not sure today’s cars lend themselves to the old ways. Not so long ago pretty much every sector of the market would contain a disparate and characterful variety of cars and powertrains. Most needed a slight adjustment in your technique, some a complete change of approach. And yes, sometimes there’d be a loud bang and expensive clattering noises, but that happened far less often than you might imagine.

These days platform sharing and increasingly stringent emissions regs mean almost everything is turbocharged and mated to some kind of automated transmission. Hybrid and EV tech further homogenise the mix, just as launch control has taken the last remaining shred of skill out of the time-honoured emergency start.

There’s also the small fact that most of the things we test at evo are getting too fast for the test facilities. Anything over 150mph around Millbrook’s awesome and surprisingly bumpy two-mile concrete bowl made your palms begin to sweat. Much more than 170 and you’d be whimpering for your mother. Quite how Tiff Needell lapped it at an average of 195mph in a McLaren F1 I will never know. It’s worth a watch (through your fingers) on YouTube.

We might have become numb to 0-60 and 0-100 figures, but those benchmarks only tell a small part of the story. Dig deeper into the data and the black-and-white numbers throw light on the all-important shades of grey. For instance, back in the day, a non-turbo VTEC Civic Type R would nail the standing-start and lap-time tests, but struggle with the in-gear stuff. Conversely, a Mk5 Golf GTI would deliver less sparkling headline stats, but its in-gear tractability gave it brilliant real-world performance.

Being an evo reader you likely know all this, but it’s worth repeating. If only because it might persuade the beneficent Mr Gallagher to let us blow the dust off the Vbox for the mother of all benchmarking sessions, so we can put figures to a gathering of the greatest road and competition cars past and present. Lobbying missives to the usual address.