Rental cars might be the greatest threat to human progress, but Adrian Newey is safe

Of all the jobs in the world, which is the one you’d love to try for a day? Test driver for Ferrari? Maybe an F1 or WRC driver? Living the dream, driving in a realm that’s completely beyond the reach of normal humans. Or perhaps the chance to climb into the mind of Adrian Newey and experience life through his unique gaze? Watching vortices swirl wherever you turn and calculating how next to destroy the sport you love so.

How about being Travis Pastrana? No worries about lap times or data. Just destroying tyres in cars designed to destroy tyres without a care. Maybe you’re a hormone-addled teenager and have other jobs you’d like to try for a day. Centred around the San Fernando Valley, for example. There are so many options. A bit like the ‘ten-car garage’ game, it’s one many of us have played in quiet moments of reflection.

> 'If you want to see a motoring journalist in excruciating pain, watch them pay for a set of tyres'

Mine? I want to work at a European airport at a hire car desk. It’s fascinating. What do they do? What the actual f**k do they do? How can it take so long and be so complex? Why is it a different process for each and every customer? What traps are set for them in their computer systems that manage to baffle and delay them every single time? Where does all the information that you’ve laboriously inputted online in order to make the booking go? How can they not know your address that you supplied literally last week? Why is the car insurance they include in the fee not really car insurance at all? Maybe it is. In which case why are they asking everyone to take out many more insurances? And that thing about the petrol costing loads if you don’t replenish it yourself? WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?