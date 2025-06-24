'If you want to see a motoring journalist in excruciating pain, watch them pay for a set of tyres'

The once pimpin’ 17-inch rims and 205/65 tyres are now deemed relatively modest, which means the choice of direct high-performance replacements is limited, at least in the correct 84W load rating. It’s a curse for the modern-classic owner, but in the end – and after a Herculean but ultimately fruitless effort to blag anything in the correct size – I bit the bullet and bought a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 5.

Advertisement - Article continues below

They’re a Y load rating, so a little stiffer in the sidewall, but the overall effect has been transformational, especially in the wet. They also happen to look fabulous. Though if I ask Mrs M what she thinks of the micro-textured Premium Touch Sidewall Design, I suspect she’ll divorce me. Or section me (205, naturally).

What can I say? New tyres have a weird effect on me. For the first few days you get to enjoy the pungent box-fresh tang. The rubber looks inky black; the pristine treadblocks, sharp sipes and immaculate sidewalls perfect in every detail. It’s like being a kid and constantly staring down at your new pair of shoes.

And then there’s the plush feeling you get as you drive away from the fitting bay. I’m sure some of it is psychological. But just as your car always feels that little bit better when you’ve cleaned it inside and out (in the case of Mrs M’s car, removing 100kg of horse feed from the back seat, plus three bagfuls of empty Evian bottles, spent sleeves of those fancy Waitrose Serrano & Iberico pocket meats and umpteen crumpled Wine Gums packets scooped from the passenger footwell) new tyres just feel gooooood.

It’s one of the reasons I always look forward to reading my learned colleague John ‘Treadshuffle’ Barker’s findings in evo’s annual Tyre Test. I envy him that gig because tyre testing is one of the funnest, weirdest and most cerebral driving exercises of all.