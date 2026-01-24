Richard Porter on why cars might as well be sprayed in chocolate

My wife’s car suffered a mysterious ding that hacked a big chunk of paint from the edge of the driver’s door. Worse still, her car is black, so it looks cack. And as I was getting ready to repair this, something dawned on me: paint is a bloody stupid thing in which to finish cars.

Yes, I know we like to have a choice in bodywork colour, but if you want your car to stay looking nice you will curse paint because it’s a daft thing in which to wrap an object that moves at speed through all weathers, comes into close proximity with other metal objects, and most likely gets left outside all the time. You might as well spray cars in chocolate.

Question is, if we don’t use paint to cover and colour our cars, what do we use? Given what cars have to go through and what rigours they’re exposed to, what we need here is one of the toughest substances in the known world. And that gives us a few options.

Option 1: Do you remember those stickers they used to slap on the cases of new CDs? God, they were annoying. You know the ones: bright circle on the front that excitedly told you the disc inside contained that song that was just in the charts/featured in a recent movie, or informed you that the price had been marked down/would be heavily reduced as long as you bought two other CDs which, if you were a man in your early 30s, you were going to do anyway.