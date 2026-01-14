The most dangerous trip of my life: 5000 miles across Siberia in a Porsche

Like them or loathe them, our collective infatuation with cars such as the 911 Dakar and Huracán Sterrato is taking us on a somewhat unsettling yet unexpectedly refreshing tangent in the otherwise predictable upward trajectory of the contemporary high-performance car.

Champions of the genre – especially those in the UK – rightly point to their greater suitability for our increasingly dilapidated roads. I can’t help feeling that the rise of these novelty models is motivated chiefly by the manufacturers’ desire to find fresh ways of liberating large sums of money from high net-worth customers. Still, if there’s one thing these rough-and-tumble playthings do expose, it’s that to some extent we’re all suckers for cars that promise adventures well beyond the prescribed path from turn-in through apex to exit.

Professionally and philosophically, I feel more aligned with the purpose and purity of a GT3 RS than the playfully puerile appeal of a Dakar. That said, if you tossed me the keys to the latter I’d be grinning like the Cheshire Cat. But then I do have form when it comes to off-road Porsches, having driven a specially prepared Cayenne across the world’s largest single landmass.

Advertisement - Article continues below

An endurance event like no other, the TransSyberia Rally was a 5000-mile, 14-day competitive trek from Moscow to Ulaanbaatar. As we brace for Cold War 2, it seems crazy to me that I drove a Cayenne (sporting large Union Jacks for added jingoism) through Red Square, up and over the ceremonial start ramp, before turning left at the river Moskva and heading east until arriving in the Mongolian capital two weeks later.