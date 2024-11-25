The Land Rover Defender has officially made its Dakar debut, and it's made a strong first impression with a handful of 1-2-3 finishes. Named the Defender Dakar D7X-R, this is a car that has been developed to slot into the ‘stock’ category as a production-based model with close ties to the road-going Octa we’re so fond of.

The starting point for this car is a strong one. Based on the Octa, Land Rover’s most capable road-going model yet, it shares the same underlying D7X architecture (hence the name) and 110 bodywork as the road car. To comply with the ‘stock’ regulations, each entrant must utilise an untouched production bodyshell, and so it comes straight from the ordinary Defender production line in Slovakia.

Shared components with the road car don’t stop there, as the D7X-R also comes with its BMW-derived 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 and eight-speed automatic transmission. Both the engine and transmission are production spec, but the engine produces significantly less than the 626bhp of the road car (in the region of 390bhp) due to the use of an intake restrictor to make it compliant with the regulations – torque remains the same at 553lb ft, giving it the pulling power it needs. The transmission (which also happens to be the standard base unit) also has a lower final drive to make it better suited to the lower speeds of a desert rally.