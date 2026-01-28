'I let out a guttural scream': Richard Meaden on the race that changed him

Returning to Cadwell Park was both a treat and a trip down memory lane, for I took part in my first-ever race at Cadwell, way back in 1993. I was working at Carweek magazine when the road test desk received a guest drive invitation from BP, who were sponsoring a ‘VIP’ Caterham in the then-new K-Series Roadsport championship. To my amazement neither of my esteemed colleagues, John Simister and Brett Fraser, seemed remotely keen.

In hindsight I suspect they knew better and could see how keen their young road test pup was to try his hand at racing. Up until that point I’d done a bit of indoor karting with mates, but nothing remotely serious, so I’d be racing a type of car I’d never driven before around a racetrack I’d never even seen.

Undeterred I arrived at Cadwell with my freshly printed MSA National B licence, buzzing with nervous energy but in blissful ignorance of exactly what I’d let myself in for. With no internet (Tim Berners-Lee had only just released source code for his curiously named ‘WorldWideWeb’) my preparation extended to buying a road atlas so I could find Lincolnshire. I’d already got my own crash helmet – a Simpson Bandit, don’t judge me – but had no other race kit, so ended up borrowing a ridiculously oversized Nomex suit from the kindly (and much taller) boss of the Hyperion Motorsport team that were running the BP guest car. Think ’90s-spec Jacques Villeneuve without the peroxide blonde hair.