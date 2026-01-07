Should we worry about our kids becoming car enthusiasts?

He stands on the precipice. A lifetime of thrills and (hopefully minor) spills ahead, and yet he barely knows it. My son is 16 and a year from now should be a fully fl edged driver. True freedom awaits. Previously impossible dreams become simply choices made in the moment. Will he drive to the south of France on a whim? I doubt it. But he could.

A bit like having a car that does 180mph, the real power is knowing the potential rather than fully exploiting it at all times. I’m excited for him. Is he excited? It’s hard to tell, to be honest. Does he want to drive? ‘Yeah.’ Is he thrilled at the prospect? ‘I dunno. I suppose.’ Although this apathy is completely alien to my own experience as 17 approached, I think I understand it.

Old, crappy, decomposing cars were still a part of the landscape back then. My older brothers had Escort Mk2s in various shades of primer and rotting Capris. Every weekend involved a trip to the scrap dealer (lovingly referred to as ‘Toothbrush’ as his teeth were in a similar state to many of the cars in his charge) for spare parts. We once sold him a freshly crashed Toyota Starlet for £5. And even then he didn’t want it.

Although insurance was already a bit of a nightmare, there were cheap, almost-free cars pretty much everywhere you looked. Adventure always seemed so close, too. There was no such thing as Cars and Coffee, no mass-organised events like those at Bicester Heritage, and I was never into the whole Max Power cruise thing. So, it was just bombing around country lanes in small groups, finding empty industrial estates when it snowed or just trying to skid around the gravelly car park for a nearby old steam railway that never seemed to be running.