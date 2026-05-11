How shouting can actually help you in an emergency on the road

Just how good is ABS? Based on the fact that doubling your road speed means you are quadrupling your braking distance, it’s worth becoming fully familiar with the advantages and the potential shortcomings of ABS braking, and how to get the best results from it.

Let’s start with the basics. ABS prevents the road wheels from ‘locking up’ under extreme braking and thereby allows you to retain steering control, as wheels must revolve before they can steer a car. However, developing familiarity with the use and feel of ABS is important to ensure the know-how, confidence and precision to use it effectively should the need arise.

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When using ABS in an emergency, drivers often don’t hit the brake pedal hard enough. Those who do may feel the vibration of the ABS in operation and reduce their pressure on the pedal, thinking something is wrong when in fact the system is operating at its optimum. The remarkable advantage of being able to steer under intense braking is also lost on many drivers at the crucial moment due to a response known as ‘Panic Freeze Syndrome’, where the driver’s ability to think and act decisively self-destructs. Yes, the driver will brake… but they will then freeze and smash into the hazard directly ahead, because that’s where their visual fixation lies.