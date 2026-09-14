Now, there are and have been many F1 races over the decades that have challenged concrete curing for excitement and entertainment. Some of these have been circuit-induced, some because of the technical regulations of the time. It’s the former that I don’t understand still being an issue today.

Many new circuits have been designed over the years that have failed to deliver anything resembling a race (Yas Marina, Lusail, Mexico, Singapore…) but F1 never seems to learn from these mistakes. Surely the Miami Grand Prix has taught Liberty that car parks still don’t make great venues for race tracks. And yes, as someone who has fallen asleep whilst sitting in the grandstand at the Monaco Grand Prix I understand Madrid is not the only venue unsuitable for modern F1 cars.

Expanding the Formula 1 calendar to as many races in as many countries on as many continents as possible makes perfect sense for the race promoter being paid eight figures to set up their circus in the paddocks of the highest bidders. But when this results in a race that has been phoned in and delivers no contest, excitement or entertainment, it’s a stain on the sport.

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Then again, when the man responsible for the series, in this case ex-Ferrari F1 team boss and Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali, goes full Gianni Infantino and insults the intelligence of the fans by saying only a very few people care about the intricacies of the sport and that it only matters so long as there’s on-track action, you know there’s trouble ahead.

This approach is okay if there is action on track, but when Lewis Hamilton executing a perfect half-donut down an escape road is the highlight of a 57-lap race you’ve got a problem. The sport becomes little more than a 90-minute marketing activity for the manufacturers and sponsors. Carry on like this and it’s only a matter of time before F1 decides in-race hydration breaks brought to you by Louis Vuitton are a good idea, and that it should award its own peace prize to the next new host that outbids an existing venue.

I was lucky this year. Halfway through the Spanish Grand Prix we had a thunderous storm at home, that not only cut the TV signal for a moment but also allowed me to stare out of the window and watch rainwater run down the road and a puddle form on our driveway. Others weren’t so lucky and saw every one of the 57 laps at the Madring.

It’s going to be a tough decade ahead watching the ‘racing’ in the car park of Madrid’s IFEMA exhibition centre, but F1 fans are a hardy bunch that have been put through the mill time and again. And for every Madrid car park there’s a Monza in a royal park.