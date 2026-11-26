You’ll notice that evo often uses circuits for its testing. Of course, part of the reason for this is so the cars can be timed around a lap, measuring their ultimate ability to cover ground. But perhaps of greater value is that it allows the testers to extend their appreciation of a car’s dynamic responses by driving it to its limit of adhesion in a way that, for obvious reasons, could never be done on a road.

But if you’d never drive that quickly on the road anyway, what are the advantages of taking your car to a trackday or spending time on a proving ground? Because learning how your car performs in extremis can inform how to get the best from it at lower speeds on the road. Moreover, becoming more familiar with how your car – and you as the driver – react when the boundaries are being pushed can be invaluable should you find yourself in a situation on the road where you need to take urgent action to avoid an accident. You’ll be able to react more calmly and confidently, having experienced the sensations before and knowing exactly how much you can ask of your car.

And then there are the skills you can use every day: heel and toe, sustained-revs gearchanging, fixed-input steering, braking modulation to affect chassis behaviour and balance, trail-braking into corners, smoother transitions when using the car’s controls, planning on approach to corners, understanding weight shift, balancing the moving mass and forces acting on the car… to name but a few. All of these are easier to learn on a circuit or proving ground, where you can find clear space to try them out (and make mistakes) without the distraction of other traffic and hazards. If you get time with an instructor too, this can help speed up the learning process

And if you love driving, such experiences are to be savoured. To be as one with your car, immersing yourself in safe yet exciting surroundings, can deliver some spectacular moments. You get to experience a freedom, a contentment and a magnificent fulfilment that is ultimately a rare thing in this day and age of containment and frustration behind the wheel. In some ways, this is driving at its finest. These experiences not only live long in the memory, but also help you to develop and improve skills and techniques that will last a lifetime.

This story was first featured in evo issue 343.