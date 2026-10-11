Peugeot RCZ Vision concept revealed – forgotten French coupe makes unlikely return
The French brand has revived the short-lived RCZ name for a new concept providing a glimpse at where its performance cars are going
When the Peugeot RCZ bowed out without a successor in 2015, we all expected the likeable but not especially popular coupe to remain a footnote in the French brand’s illustrious history. Now the name has made an improbable comeback in the form of the RCZ Vision concept.
This being 2026, it doesn’t have a four-cylinder engine under the bonnet. Instead, it’s all-electric, powered by a thin, solid-state battery pack measuring just 110mm tall. The total system power is 493bhp, although technical details are light on the ground, so it’s unclear if this is from one or two motors. Efficiency of 5.4 miles per kWh is noted, at least.
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The all-electric coupe is based around ‘STLA One’, Stellantis’ next-generation architecture, which was revealed earlier this year. Much like the original, it has a double bubble roof, but with a typically flamboyant concept car interpretation, with glass that goes all the way from the top of the bonnet to the rear of the car.
It’s the interior of the car that’s likely the most relevant to future production cars, though. Instead of a steering wheel, you’ll find the Hypersquare, a rectangular controller with thumb grips. On a road car, such a device would never work with a conventional steering rack, so the RCZ Vision has a steer-by-wire system, doing away with any physical connection to the front wheels.
It’s a variable ratio set-up that requires less than a full turn at lower speeds to reach full lock for easy manoeuvring, with the ratio reducing at higher speeds. Peugeot also boasts that the ‘technology filters out unwanted vibrations caused by road surface imperfections, delivering remarkable driving comfort in all conditions’. More enthusiastic drivers might argue those ‘vibrations’ are very much wanted for the sake of better steering feel.
Behind the Hypersquare is a futuristic take on Peugeot’s i-Cockpit setup. It still features a high-mounted display, but in the RCZ, it’s transparent. You’ll be looking at that while sitting in asymmetrical seats, the design of which is intended to give more support towards the middle of the car.
Unlike the production RCZ, which had tiny rear seats, the RCZ Vision has a much more generous space for the rearmost occupants. The rear bench can accommodate two adults, or be folded flat for more luggage space.
There’s no talk of a new RCZ going into production. Instead, the focus appears to be more as a broader preview of future Peugeot performance cars, with the Hypersquare already pegged for an appearance in the next E-208 GTI.
‘With Peugeot RCZ Vision, we are setting out our vision with a car firmly focused on the future, dedicated to delivering the ultimate driving pleasure,’ Peugeot CEO Alain Favey said.
‘With emotion at its heart, this manifesto embodies the boldness of PEUGEOT and shows that design and technology can work together seamlessly to create an experience that is instinctive, refined and intensely desirable.’