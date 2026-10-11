When the Peugeot RCZ bowed out without a successor in 2015, we all expected the likeable but not especially popular coupe to remain a footnote in the French brand’s illustrious history. Now the name has made an improbable comeback in the form of the RCZ Vision concept.

This being 2026, it doesn’t have a four-cylinder engine under the bonnet. Instead, it’s all-electric, powered by a thin, solid-state battery pack measuring just 110mm tall. The total system power is 493bhp, although technical details are light on the ground, so it’s unclear if this is from one or two motors. Efficiency of 5.4 miles per kWh is noted, at least.

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The all-electric coupe is based around ‘STLA One’, Stellantis’ next-generation architecture, which was revealed earlier this year. Much like the original, it has a double bubble roof, but with a typically flamboyant concept car interpretation, with glass that goes all the way from the top of the bonnet to the rear of the car.

It’s the interior of the car that’s likely the most relevant to future production cars, though. Instead of a steering wheel, you’ll find the Hypersquare, a rectangular controller with thumb grips. On a road car, such a device would never work with a conventional steering rack, so the RCZ Vision has a steer-by-wire system, doing away with any physical connection to the front wheels.