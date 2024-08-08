The €4.9m Pininfarina B95 Gotham is a Batman-inspired hypercar

Automobili Pininfarina will unveil a new variant of its electric B95 hypercar on August 16 at The Quail event during the 2024 Monterey Car Week. Inspired by the Batman movie franchise and produced in collaboration with Warner Bros., the €4.9m special is called the Automobili Pininfarina B95 Gotham.

The car’s unique colour, trim and design details have been inspired by the fictional alter-ego of DC Comics’ superhero, Bruce Wayne. Aside from a project in and of itself, Pininfarina is displaying the car as a demonstration of its ability to fulfil special ‘one of one’ commissions from clients.

‘This project started with Warner Brothers approaching us,’ Automobili CEO Paolo Dellachà tells evo, ‘for a series of luxury projects inspired by Bruce Wayne: a character who is interested in technology, beauty, luxury. It was originally one car, then became more.’

Three further Batman-themed cars will follow: the Battista Gotham, the Battista Dark Knight and the B95 Dark Knight. The B95 Gotham on display at The Quail is purely a show car, with the first of the four customer-spec Gotham/Dark Knight cars under construction at Automobili Pininfarina’s base at Cambiano in Italy.

All will ultimately be sold to private collectors, who will be given the opportunity to further customise the cars’ spec. All will feature Batman-themed features, such as a ‘Bruce Wayne’ driving mode, for example, in addition to the cars’ regular settings.