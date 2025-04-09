Crowned the winner of evo Car of the Year 2024, there’s no doubt that the Porsche 911 S/T is one of the finest driver’s cars on sale today. An exceptional powertrain and outstanding chassis make it as engaging as it gets, with a focus on road use, making it a truly great driver’s car no matter the conditions. Despite this, UK-based Porsche tuner JCR feels there’s still more performance to be had.

Taking a factory-fresh 911 S/T as a base, JCR has worked its magic to wring every last drop of performance from the limited-run supercar, adding chassis upgrades, interior tweaks and a healthy dose of additional sound. Granted, the S/T's rarity and current c£400,000 used price will make immediate modification not-so likely for most owners, but the results might just be enough to tempt some…

While the S/T was developed by Flacht’s finest engineers to perform on the road, this upgrade package ensures you won't be left behind if you ever find yourself on track. JCR has given the S/T billet front-axle camber blocks from Chesire-based Suspension Secrets – while there is plenty of adjustability from factory, these allow for even more, increasing maximum negative camber from -2.5 degrees to -3.8, allowing for JCR’s ideal geometry settings for improved driveability on the limit, reduced tyre wear and a reduction in understeer.