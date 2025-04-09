JCR’s Porsche 911 S/T turns the eCoty-winner to 11
British Porsche specialist JCR has developed a tuning package for the 911 S/T, turning our latest eCoty winner up a notch
Crowned the winner of evo Car of the Year 2024, there’s no doubt that the Porsche 911 S/T is one of the finest driver’s cars on sale today. An exceptional powertrain and outstanding chassis make it as engaging as it gets, with a focus on road use, making it a truly great driver’s car no matter the conditions. Despite this, UK-based Porsche tuner JCR feels there’s still more performance to be had.
Taking a factory-fresh 911 S/T as a base, JCR has worked its magic to wring every last drop of performance from the limited-run supercar, adding chassis upgrades, interior tweaks and a healthy dose of additional sound. Granted, the S/T's rarity and current c£400,000 used price will make immediate modification not-so likely for most owners, but the results might just be enough to tempt some…
While the S/T was developed by Flacht’s finest engineers to perform on the road, this upgrade package ensures you won't be left behind if you ever find yourself on track. JCR has given the S/T billet front-axle camber blocks from Chesire-based Suspension Secrets – while there is plenty of adjustability from factory, these allow for even more, increasing maximum negative camber from -2.5 degrees to -3.8, allowing for JCR’s ideal geometry settings for improved driveability on the limit, reduced tyre wear and a reduction in understeer.
While the standard carbon ceramic brakes are hardly underwhelming, with excellent response right from the top of the pedal, these too are swapped for uprated items. Pagid RSC1 pads and a fresh set of discs from UK-based Surface Transforms unlock a further boost in heat management for better braking action, improved cold performance and a reduction in unsprung mass – the layered construction of these new discs also makes it possible to resurface them up to three times, something that can’t be done with conventional carbon ceramic discs.
Elsewhere, JCR has added carbonfibre aero discs to the rear wheels for improved aero performance (and looks), just like with its uprated GT3 RS. An unsilenced ‘Race pipe’ exhaust system has also been fitted behind its rear bumper, paired with less restrictive catalytic converters and titanium ‘Heritage’ design exhaust tips for an improvement in aesthetics, sound and a marginal bump in output – the S/T has a thoroughly addictive and unique sound when standard, but it doesn’t compare to the RSR-esque wail of JCR’s take.
To further set it apart from a mere standard 911 S/T, new laser-etched satin grey brake calipers, motorsport-esque billet nickel-plated brake mounting bells, satin black ‘Heritage’ decals and a billet titanium tow hook are also fitted as part of the package – there’s even a subtle tweak inside, with the seat centres now upholstered in JCR’s own Houndstooth fabric.
With the brakes costing over £15,000 alone, the complete JCR S/T upgrade package won’t come cheap, but then neither does the car.
