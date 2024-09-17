Radical SR3 XXR and SR10 XXR upgraded for 2025

Radical is going into 2025 with upgraded versions of its SR3 XXR and SR10 XXR track-attack machines, with a number of refinements that subtly improve everything from safety to reliability, performance and drivability. Radicals will also be more personalisable for the 2025 model year, which is vital in a performance car marketplace that’s increasingly focused on individualisation and expression.

First, though, performance and safety. The SR10 XXR now features aerodynamically refined side pods. The result is a shift in aero balance towards the front of 2.5 per cent. That might not sound like much but as the speed increases, so too does the effect, with the load transfer rising to 11.5 per cent at 160mph. For a car that trades so heavily on extreme levels of downforce and high corner speeds, that’ll do wonders for everything from front-end feel and driver confidence during high-speed corners, to repeatability, with understeer and the resulting tyre scrub noticeably reduced. There is a new front splitter design, too.

The steering rack ratio has now also been changed from 1:43:1 to 1:71:1, which should make the Radical more delicate in feel and require less strong-arming. So the tyres will last longer and so will you. There’s also a new lightweight flywheel and clutch, resulting in better response and therefore, less chance of a shift lock. That means less stress on the drivetrain, as does an improved bellhousing design in the SR10 XXR.

Inside both the SR3 XXR and SR10 XXR is a new carbon single seat that’s been designed in-house. It features a wrap-around headrest and is made of carbonfibre, meaning it’s stronger and lighter. There are new seat brackets and harnesses in the twin-seat cars too.

Speaking of the harnesses, they’re an element that can now be customised with a number of different colour options. These join the option of lightweight Braid wheels that can be painted, as well as any custom colour and livery for the bodywork that you want.

In terms of basic specs, power is unchanged, with the SR3 XXR running either a 201bhp 1.3-litre RPE four-cylinder engine or a 1.5-litre 232bhp four-cylinder engine. The SR10 XXR continues with its 425bhp 2.3-litre turbocharged engine, based on Ford’s EcoBoost mill.

In terms of pricing, the upgraded cars shouldn’t deviate compared with the cars they replace. All of these upgrades have been released by Radical in advance of the 2025 season.