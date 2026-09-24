Unlike some of Renault’s recent concepts, this is designed entirely in-house as a purposefully rally-style throwback to the original. It’s low, wide and has a square overall aesthetic with proportions akin to a rear-engined car: Renault refers to its design direction as having been inspired by cafe racers, much like the 5 Turbo 3E, with unnecessary items stripped back for a cleaner look and function over form. Its designers have gone to extreme lengths to minimise shut-lines, even going as far as to make the front end a single, lift-off item as a reference to motorsport.

Alexandre Malval, VP of Design at Renault, said: ‘With the flowing cabin lines, wide track, prominent wings and wheels of 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear, it appears to hug the road. The decision to make the rear wheels larger creates a visual sense of momentum: a nod to the rear layout that was the hallmark of the hugely enjoyable ride delivered by the original.'

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It’s finished in a blue paint inspired by the Bleu de France shade of the original Renault 8 Gordini, and of course, it comes with the same white stripe. A bold set of four round headlights are paired by two large rally-style fog lights, and at the rear, its tail lights take a completely different approach, nestled flush behind the bodywork so they virtually disappear when turned off.

The cabin continues the cafe racer theme with clean lines, a full-width aluminium element running across the width of the cabin, and round digital dials neatly integrated into above. Leather, an Alcantara-like material and aluminium trim are the main materials chosen, with fabric door pulls chosen as a further suggestion of its motorsport routes. Stéphane Maiore, Renault interior design director, said: 'We drew inspiration from the original Renault 8 dashboard, taking its iconic design cues and reinterpreting them for today. The traditional metal panel with its circular dials has been repositioned horizontally to support and showcase a series of perfectly aligned round screens. The result is a design that feels both more modern and more elegant, while maintaining a clear link to the past.’

Whether or not the Renault 8 Gordini concept will make it onto the road in any form is not yet known, but we do know that it will make its first appearance at the 2026 Paris Motor Show next month before featuring at the future Renault Collections museum in Flins, France, when it opens to the public in 2028.