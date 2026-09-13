The original Lotus Elise, stands before you today on a charge of murder. Lightweight and delicate of steering it may be, but it is a cold-blooded killer with the engine oil of another small, innocent sports car on its skinny front tyres. The name of its victim is… the Caterham 21. Oh, and it didn’t do the Renault Sport Spider much good either…

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The Spider, or project W94 as it was codenamed, debuted at the Geneva motor show in 1995 and was launched the year after, when the Williams Renault F1 team was at the height of its powers with its Adrian Newey-designed cars. The perfectly sound idea was clearly to capitalise on both this motorsport glory and the sports car boom of the ’90s. But where Lotus sold over 10,000 Series 1 Elises, just 1685 Sport Spiders were built, between 1996 and 1999. What’s more, while the S1 Elise garnered the ’96 Performance Car of the Year award and won Car magazine’s handling test, the Spider didn’t even make the shortlist of either. Surely, though, if Norfolk’s finest hadn’t been around, the RSS would have been more popular?

We have a soft spot for small, lightweight, impractical sports cars at evo. They are triple-filtered thrill of driving, and a Caterham Seven or Ariel Atom is guaranteed to smother any face with the sort of smile that even a supercar will struggle to replicate. As such, the little beetle-winged Renault really appeals.

What is a Renault Sport Spider?

Looking at the photos, your first thought was probably, ‘Why has it got a windscreen? I thought they all had funky, flies-in-your-canines air-deflectors?’ The answer is that all 96 UK Spiders were delivered with a windscreen as standard for their £25,950 list price (at £7000 more than the S1 Elise, that seems only fair).

Despite the addition of a big bit of glass at the front, there are still no side screens, there’s no heater and the only ‘roof’ is a glorified piece of emergency camping equipment not to be used at speeds of greater than about 55mph. So, on a day when I had to scrape the ice off the tonneau before reaching inside to open the door (no door handles on the outside) and getting in, the Spider is still a somewhat daunting prospect for a bracing three-hour motorway journey.