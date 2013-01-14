The mid-2000s were awash with some absolutely legendary hot hatch icons, and the Renault Sport Clio was one of them, even if for the 197 of 2006 (eventually becoming the 200 with a 2009 facelift), it grew in both size and seriousness. What remained a fun hot hatch is a bit of a bargain today and should tempt anyone left disheartened by the state of the modern hot hatch market.

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Many decried the changes the Renault Sport Clio underwent in the transition from 182 to 197, with gains in weight and size paired with a loss of tactility. But the third-generation hot Clio had its own appeal outside of still being a great fun car and only improved over its years.

Renault Sport Clio 197 in detail

We’ll admit that when the 182 was replaced by the 197 in 2006 we felt a slight twinge of regret, because whilst the impressive new 197 was much more grown-up, with more weight and better build quality, some of its predecessor’s tactility had been lost, in part due to the electric steering.

However, even if a little of the fizz had gone, the 197 did benefit from a useful power increase. A development of the previous-generation Clio’s 182 unit, the naturally aspirated 2-litre motor featured a redesigned variable valve-timing system. That made it capable of 194bhp, albeit at a high 7250rpm. Torque however, was a modest 159lb ft, which also had more mass to move thanks to the Clio’s 1240kg kerb weight.

However, with a better driving position and cabin materials of a much better quality, the 197 felt much more refined than its predecessor, making the 182 suddenly look and feel very outdated. The 197’s eagerness and tendency for lift-off oversteer was certainly very amusing, and further developments eventually recaptured the missing zing of the 182…