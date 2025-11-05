Bag a Clio Williams, a 5 GT Turbo rally special or an 80’s F1 icon in Renault’s unique 100-car auction

Renault has leaned heavily into its history of late with the launch of the Renault 5 and 4, and the upcoming Twingo (not to mention designer collaborations with classic R4s, R5s, and the R17 coupe). So selling-off a bunch of that history at an auction hosted by Artcurial Motorcars in December seems like a slightly odd move at first.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Around 100 cars will be crossing the block at Renault’s Flins-sur-Seine facility on December 7th, giving private buyers the chance to pick up dozens of models from Renault’s earliest days through to more recent performance icons, plus plenty of racing cars too.

Considering the hundred-or-so models already exist in “several examples” in Renault’s collection though, the sell-off isn’t quite as drastic as it seems – and the cars are making way for Renault to display its remaining, remarkable 600-strong collection to the public, when it opens a new exhibition centre at Flins in 2027.

What’s in the Renault sale?

With worries about erasing history out the way then, what will be going up for auction? The earliest original model will be a Renault Type D from 1901, though combustion and electric-powered replicas of the even earlier 1898 Type A will also be for sale.

Road cars going under the hammer include classic models like the rear-engined 4CV and the soft-top Floride with its transatlantic styling. There’s a Clio Williams, a Sport Spider, and Alpines including a GTA V6 Turbo and an A610 Evolution.

Several concept cars, wind tunnel mock-ups and prototypes (both full-scale and 1:5 scale) will also be available to the highest bidder. These include R4s, R5s, and a “Supercinq” (the Gandini-styled second-generation 5, launched in 1984), as well as “an astonishing series of Twingos”.