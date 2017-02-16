Dream garages for mere, average-earning mortals are an intangible fantasy. The list reads both long and varied, with Ferraris, Porsches and Lamborghinis featuring alongside other illustrious names from the automotive present and past. For a very wealthy few, however, the problem of how to populate a mind-blowing collection of dream cars is real, and when these like-walleted individuals come together at one of the world’s top car auctions, prices can sail into the stratosphere.

The prices paid can make for eye-watering reading, but sometimes things escalate to a whole new level and in no time, we find ourselves looking at one of the most expensive cars ever sold. Here we take a look at the incredible cars that have seduced buyers into paying top dollar in a one-upmanship-fuelled, auction environment.

Despite extortionate prices, these examples of car design are investments for some and status symbols for others. Below are the most expensive cars ever to be sold at auction...

(all prices approximate due to variances in conversion rates)

1. Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe (1955) – £115,000,000

Sold by RM Sotheby's at an exclusive auction in 2022, this Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe sold for a record-breaking $142,000,000 (c£115,000,000), making it the world’s most expensive car sold by some margin. Launched with a starting bid higher than the £37.2m winning bid of the second place Ferrari 250 GTO on this list, the Uhlenhaut Coupe was bought by a private seller at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany.