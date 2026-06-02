The Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II is its most powerful model ever, but you wouldn’t know it

Despite the power increase, Rolls-Royce has managed to extract more range from the Spectre’s 102kWh battery too, and by a non-trivial amount. The WLTP figure was 329 miles in its original form to match the new Ferrari Luce, but that’s now seen a substantial 18 per cent increase to 390 miles. Its maker also says charging speeds have increased by 19 per cent to make it even more useable than before on long journeys.

Design has changed slightly on the inside, with the dash-mounted clock now reimagined with an aviation-inspired theme for improved legibility, and an integrated stainless steel Spirit of Ecstasy. The ‘clock cabinet’, as Rolls-Royce calls it, now spans the full width of the dash to incorporate the new, illuminated artwork on the passenger side – this features a total of 8108 pixels that create a shimmering effect.

The use of a new, physical clock doesn’t mean you get physical dials behind the steering wheel, though. The (somewhat outdated) central infotainment and dash displays remain as before, but Rolls-Royce hopes unique new textiles will bring flair to the luxury coupe. Buyers can option a fabric with a nautical-inspired design referencing interlinked Rs, new high gloss Brindled Walnut veneer trim and even seat perforations that will expose underlying artwork within the upholstery. As a result, each Spectre can have up to 2.6 million stitches within the cabin, using up to 10 miles of thread in the process…

Pricing is not yet official, though that’s rarely a hurdle for Rolls-Royce’s customer base . Despite a price of well in excess of £300,000 and mediocre specs on-paper, Rolls-Royce says the original Spectre had been its second-best selling model, with each buyer typically covering 4000 miles annually. Perhaps there’s more of a market for ultra-high end EVs than previously thought.