The Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II is its most powerful model ever, but you wouldn’t know it
The only electric Rolls-Royce in the lineup has received its first update since its launch in 2022, but you won’t spot much new
The Rolls-Royce Spectre was launched in 2022 as the first and only all-electric model in the marque’s range, and for the first time since then, it's received an update with the Series II model. Unlike most mid-life overhauls though, there’s not much at all to distinguish it from the original at first glance.
A nip here and a tuck there typically sees lighting units and bumpers receive an update at a minimum, but the Spectre’s exterior goes entirely unchanged. The Series II adopts the exact same sleek coupe silhouette, split headlight design and imposing, upright grille, complete with its polished jet turbine-like vertical slats. There is a new Ethereal Blue paint option, though, alongside a newly designed, intricate 23-inch forged wheel.
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As before, the Spectre is available in standard and Black Badge forms, powered by the same dual-motor all-wheel drive setup. Now though, power has seen an uplift to 661bhp and 811lb ft of torque in its most powerful Black Badge form, 11bhp more than before to make it the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever. Performance figures haven’t been disclosed, but expect a similar 0-62mph time to the 4.5sec and 4.1sec of the standard and Black Badge Series I cars. Impressive, given a near-three ton weight figure…
Despite the power increase, Rolls-Royce has managed to extract more range from the Spectre’s 102kWh battery too, and by a non-trivial amount. The WLTP figure was 329 miles in its original form to match the new Ferrari Luce, but that’s now seen a substantial 18 per cent increase to 390 miles. Its maker also says charging speeds have increased by 19 per cent to make it even more useable than before on long journeys.
Design has changed slightly on the inside, with the dash-mounted clock now reimagined with an aviation-inspired theme for improved legibility, and an integrated stainless steel Spirit of Ecstasy. The ‘clock cabinet’, as Rolls-Royce calls it, now spans the full width of the dash to incorporate the new, illuminated artwork on the passenger side – this features a total of 8108 pixels that create a shimmering effect.
The use of a new, physical clock doesn’t mean you get physical dials behind the steering wheel, though. The (somewhat outdated) central infotainment and dash displays remain as before, but Rolls-Royce hopes unique new textiles will bring flair to the luxury coupe. Buyers can option a fabric with a nautical-inspired design referencing interlinked Rs, new high gloss Brindled Walnut veneer trim and even seat perforations that will expose underlying artwork within the upholstery. As a result, each Spectre can have up to 2.6 million stitches within the cabin, using up to 10 miles of thread in the process…
Pricing is not yet official, though that’s rarely a hurdle for Rolls-Royce’s customer base . Despite a price of well in excess of £300,000 and mediocre specs on-paper, Rolls-Royce says the original Spectre had been its second-best selling model, with each buyer typically covering 4000 miles annually. Perhaps there’s more of a market for ultra-high end EVs than previously thought.